What is Veronica Rodriguez from 90 Day Fiancé's job?











Tim Malcolm is one of 90 Day Fiancé’s most interesting cast members. He first appeared on the show in 2019 with his girlfriend, Jeniffer Tarazona, but things began to get rocky in their relationship when Tim’s closeness to his ex, Veronica was revealed.

Veronica has appeared on the TLC show as part of Tim’s storyline which began in 2019. The duo then got cast to appear on 90 Day Fiancé’s spin-off show – Pillow Talk. So, let’s find out more about Veronica Rodriguez and her job.

Tim and Veronica 90 Day Fiance job

Who is Veronica Rodriguez?

90 Day Fiancé’s Veronica Rodriguez was featured on the show as Timothy Malcolm’s ex-fiancé.

Tim was 28 years old and Veronica was 23 when they first met in a bar.

Veronica said: “He was standing at the bar ordering a drink and I went up and kissed him.” She slipped her number in Tim’s back pocket and he called her the next day.

The couple was together for over 10 years and today they’re best friends and describe themselves as one another’s partner in crime.

90 Day Fiancé: Veronica’s job

Although Veronica must spend a lot of her time filming for Pillow Talk, she also has a full-time job as per her LinkedIn page.

She works as a Lead Sourcing Relationship Manager for a company called Equitable. According to her profile, Veronica has “over ten years of supervisory and leadership skills“.

She’s based in Charlotte, North Carolina but she attended university in Florida.

Tim and Veronica in 2021

Although Tim and Veronica weren’t ’90 Day fiancés’, they’ve become a fan favourite on the show, perhaps due to their great friendship.

In 2021, it appears that both Tim and Veronica live in Charlotte and are both in relationships. Veronica has been with her partner, Grant Glaser, since 2019.

Tim and Veronica both seem to be pretty business-minded. She often takes to the ‘gram to advertise products and Tim runs his own firearms company.

