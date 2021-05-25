NBC: Who is Victor Solomon? Meet The Voice finalist on IG - girlfriend, age and more!











The Voice 2021 finalists are ready to battle it out for top spot on May 24th and 25th including Victor Solomon. The competition kicked off in March and each judge has at least one act in the final.

Anyone brave enough to sing one of the judge’s songs deserves to make it through to the finals. Victor Solomon sang John Legend’s “Glory” during his blind audition and received three turned chairs from Blake Shelton, Nick Jonas and John Legend.

NBC: Who is Victor Solomon from The Voice?

Victor Solomon is 22 years old and was born and raised in Peoria, Illinois.

He currently lives in Greensboro, North Carolina and attends North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University. He is the 17th Mister HBCU at his university for 2020-2021.

By the looks of things, Victor has always been a big John Legend fan. His NBC bio states: “Victor started singing in church at six years old and won his eighth-grade talent show by singing John Legend’s “Ordinary People”.”

Victor Solomon’s music career

Victor’s love of music began when he was a child.

Although he’s busy with university duties, Victor still sings at church and in the school’s gospel choir as per NBC.

As well as showing off his singing skills with John Legend’s “Glory”, some of Victor’s The Voice performances have included “My Girl” by The Temptations and Usher’s “U Got It Bad“.

The Temptations gave Victor a shout-out via Instagram after he gave a rendition of their song during The Voice in 2021.

Joining Victor in the The Voice final are his competitors Jordan Young, Rachel Mac, Kenzie Wheeler and Cam Anthony.

Is Victor Solomon on Instagram?

Yes, Victor is on Instagram @_victorsolo with a following of over 21,000. Fans can also follow Victor on Twitter @victorsolo_43.

Victor often takes to the ‘gram to share snaps of himself on campus, as well as videos of his singing talents and some photos with his family. He also has a girlfriend who he writes on IG is “the one for him”.

Victor’s girlfriend is called Ciarra and she owns a haircare brand. She’s also 22 years old and hails from Atlanta. See Victor’s girlfriend on IG @ciarranoelle.

