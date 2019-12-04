Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Kate Garraway is one of the UK’s favourite TV presenters and she’s shot back into the limelight in 2019 as one of the contestants on I’m A Celebrity series 19.

Kate is a mum-of-two and is most famous for appearing on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

The smiley presenter has pretty much been a ray of sunshine during her time in the Jungle and didn’t even retaliate when she and the rest of the camp were dubbed “stupid” by James Haskell.

Kate Garraway has been one of the most talked-about celebrities since she’s been in the Jungle, viewers are speculating about breast implants, makeup, net worth and more.

Does Kate Garraway have breast implants?

As far as Reality Titbit can see, there’s no reason to believe that Kate Garraway has had breast implants.

Kate has never spoken out about having cosmetic surgery in the past. The only reason for the suggestion could be due to the fact that Kate looks great for her age. Stripping down to a bikini in the Aussie jungle, Kate has shown the nation her figure and for 52 she looks incredible.

The TV presenter’s lady lumps have gained a lot of attention from viewers far and wide. Many have taken to Twitter to comment on her breasts. One said: “Has Kate Garraway had a boob job?!”

However, speaking to The Sun, Kate’s husband, Derek, said that his wife is “naturally beautiful.”

Kate and cosmetic surgery

From Kate’s reaction to Caitlyn Jenner suggesting that she can have her face ‘fixed’, we’d assume that Kate isn’t that into cosmetic surgery.

Episode 15 of I’m A Celebrity saw Kate and Caitlyn Jenner chat next to the shower. Kate asked Caitlyn about keeping fit at 70 years old, but Caitlyn seemed to assume that Kate was talking about plastic surgery.

On the subject of cosmetic surgery, Caitlyn said: “There are distinct characteristics between female bone structure and the male. Biggest one, the distance between the top of your lip and your nose is less on women. Although you have quite a bit. Don’t worry we can fix it.”

Kate said: “I think she thought I was asking for a cosmetic surgery consultation. Caitlyn’s reassured me she’s got just the person to fix it out in LA. When I go to visit, I could come back a whole new Kate with a much shorter bit up here.”

Why are Kate’s boobs being Tweeted about?

As I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! kicked off for 2019, it wasn’t long before a Twitter account named “Kate Garraway’s boobs” emerged.

The fan account for Kate’s assets regularly posts to Twitter. And as well as that, there are tonnes of people writing Tweets themselves about Kate’s boobs.

Twitter users wrote: “Also, Kate’s boobs are huge” and “Kate Garraway’s boobs are God’s gift to the planet.”

