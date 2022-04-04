Explore Vixon Sullivan's pottery, he wows Home Town fans with his talent













Erin and Ben Napier have been the stars of HGTV’s Home Town since 2016. The husband and wife duo work together to transform houses in Laurel, Mississippi into stunning dream homes. As well as building a family together, and overcoming health battles, Erin and Ben have also been raising a family in Laurel and are parents to Mae and Helen.

A quick glance as Erin Napier’s Instagram page and it’s clear to see that she loves all things local, fresh, handmade and she even writes in her IG bio: “small towns, old houses, old cars and our little store“. In a 2022 episode of Home Town, Erin and Ben enlisted the help of a local artist named Vixon Sullivan, so let’s find out more…

Who is Vixon Sullivan?

Vixon Sullivan is an artist who creates masterpieces out of clay.

His pottery pieces include vases, keychains, animal statues, boxes, mugs, earrings and more. As per the Vixon Sullivan Art website, the brand was: “…created from the will to bring joy to others through small gifts“.

Vixon Sullivan Art is based in Mississippi and many pottery pieces reflect the artist’s location.

Vixon on Home Town

During season 6 episode 12, A House for Mom and Dad, Erin Napier enlisted the help of Vixon Sullivan for project she was working on.

The two could be seen creating a vase during the HGTV show’s episode.

Taking to Instagram on April 3rd, Vixon wrote: “I will be showing Erin Napier how I make a coil constructed vase and yes, she is as nice as she seems on tv!”.

Following his appearance on Home Town, many viewers of the show took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Vixon’s pottery art. One person tweeted: “...That pottery by Vixon Sullivan was some of the most beautiful I’ve ever seen.“

Another said: “Wow! Vixon Sullivan is such a talented pottery artist!“.

Exploring Vixon’s pottery art on Instagram

As well as having an online store where people can buy Vixon Sullivan’s pottery, he also showcases his work on Instagram @vixonsullivan where he has 4.6K followers.

Judging by Vixon’s Instagram page, he’s no newbie to pottery and his artwork can be seen on his page all the way back in 2013.

He appears to be close to his mom and dad and writes: “End of the day shot with Mom and Dad from last Thursday at the Canton Flea Market. It’s nothing but love and I couldn’t do it without these two” on a 2021 post with his parents.

