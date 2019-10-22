W Channel's My Famous Babysitter cast includes a rapper, MIC and Countdown stars!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

From Emma Willis: Delivering Babies to Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over the W Channel is serving all sorts of reality TV goodness in 2019.

And next up on the TV schedule is brand new show, My Famous Babysitter.

Kicking off from October 21st 2019, the programme sees celebrities take on the role of a parent to get a taste of what it’s really like.

It’s about to get emotional, so let’s meet the My Famous Babysitter cast!

My Famous Babysitter cast: Professor Green

Episode 1 of My Famous Babysitter airs on Monday, October 21st and first up for babysitting duties is rapper Professor Green.

The 35-year-old was raised in Hackney, London. But Pro Green, whose real name is Stephen Manderson, didn’t have an easy childhood with his mum leaving when he was just a year old and his father committing suicide at the age of 24.

My Famous Babysitter is an opportunity for Professor Green to experience fatherhood and babysitting three teenage boys is certainly a way to throw him in at the deep end.

Anita Rani

Bradford born TV presenter Anita Rani is taking on the challenge of looking after twin boys in week two of the show.

Anita has never been sure whether she would like her own children and now she’s babysitting nine-year-old boys Luke and Daniel.

The 41-year-old lives in East London with her husband, Bhupinder Reha. And it looks like the W programme could aid her decision on whether to start a family.

Rachel Riley

Countdown’s combination of brains and beauty – AKA Rachel Riley – is also up for the challenge of babysitting a stranger’s children.

Rachel married her Strictly Come Dancing partner Pasha Kovalev in 2019. And in December 2019 they’re expecting their first child together.

Perhaps My Famous Babysitter is a chance for Rachel to experience motherhood before the real thing!

My Famous Babysitter cast: Georgia Toffolo

Last, but by no means least, Made in Chelsea’s Georgia Toffolo is also ready to take on the challenge of babysitting.

Georgia, who’s more commonly known as ‘Toff’, is often appearing on our TV screens in all sorts of reality TV shows from Celebrity Hunted to Celebs Go Dating.

Now, she’s swapping the streets of SW3 for a taste of motherhood and we’re about to find out if she’s cut out for the challenge!

