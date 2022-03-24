Tammy confirms split with Waka on Instagram live, leaving fans shocked













Tammy Rivera recently spilt the beans on her relationship with her estranged husband Waka Flocka on Instagram Live, announcing that they have split up now for good.

The revelation came as news to many fans who follow the pair’s show Waka & Tammy. The WE tv show aired its second season in 2021 and gave fans an insight into Tammy and Waka’s difficult relationship.

SEE: Chelsea Lazkani’s husband Jeff works in media while she’s Selling Sunset

Tammy confirms split with Waka on IG live

Tammy’s recent Instagram live began going viral on Monday, March 21.

The clip sees the reality star answering some of the fans’ questions about her life, career and the show.

“Even though Waka and I are not together, we still have the show,” the star said answering a fan’s question about her WE tv series.

“Waka and Charlie are good, they’re really good, they just are together all the time,” Tammy said answering another fan’s question about Waka and her daughter from a previous relationship.

Tammy also revealed that she and Waka are able to co-parent better now while living in separate households rather than when they shared a home.

Finally, discouraging more fan questions about Waka, Tammy said: “He is a fine man, he and Charlie are good, we good.”

She wrapped up the topic by saying: “We are not together and that’s good, we are in good spaces.”

SEE: My 600-lb life cast now: From life-changing transformations to finding love

Fans shocked by Tammy’s announcement

Many fans took to Twitter to express their shock and disappointment upon learning that Waka and Tammy are no longer together.

“Why Tammy and Waka separate?? Tf I been at? wrote on fan.

Why Tammy and Waka separate?? Tf I been at? — Tey💋 (@BeauTEY___) March 24, 2022

Wow Tammy and Waka separated? 😥 — HuniRose 🍯🌹 (@BossyAssBea) March 24, 2022

“Tammy and Waka broke up 😩 normally I don’t care about celebrity relationships but that one made me sad lol” wrote a second one.

Tammy and Waka broke up 😩 normally i don’t care about celebrity relationships but that one made me sad lol — GoodVibes. 🧘🏽‍♀️ (@racheLcorinex3) March 24, 2022

Damn waka and Tammy not together no more 🫢 — QueenNiyh ✨ (@NiyhaNicolee) March 23, 2022

The fact that Waka and Tammy been separated all this time. Talk about private life . — DeathOverDishonor ™ (@One_MFJass) March 24, 2022

Its sad to see a marriage end, but Waka and Tammy don’t need to be together. They are simply not on the same page and will never be. — Mannie Fresh’s Record Scratch (@Reppyx) March 24, 2022

A look at the reality star’s relationship

Waka and Tammy are one of reality TV’s most famous couples. They had appeared on shows like Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, and Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta besides their self-titled show.

The pair first linked up in 2011 and got married in 2014. Tammy already had Charlie from her previous relationship with Brian Williams at that point.

Waka has been in Charlie’s life since she was four years old. Hence, the two are very close.

Fans who have watched the couple on TV over the years know that they have been through their fair share of relationship troubles.

A major blow to their marriage came when Waka’s infidelity came to the surface and he tried to reason that it had helped Tammy become stronger.

Another jaw-dropping revelation from 2018 saw Tammy admitting that she had cheated on Waka before they got married.