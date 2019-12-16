Was Amber Turner sacked? Why does she appear in the TOWIE Christmas special?

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

The Only Way Is Essex fans were treated to a Christmas special in 2019. The Only Way is Essexmas aired on Sunday, December 15th on ITVBe.

As always, drama could be expected from the festive episode, however, there were a lot more bust-ups and rows than there were Christmas carols and kissing under the mistletoe.

Chloe Sims, Pete Wicks, Bobby Norris and the rest of the crew celebrated the festive season with Georgia Kousoulou and Tommy Mallett throwing a winter ball.

However, there were some cast members involved in the Christmas special that viewers weren’t expecting to see. Fans were left wondering if Amber Turner really was sacked and why she’s back on TOWIE.

Was Amber Turner sacked? And what for?

Yes, Amber was sacked from TOWIE in 2019.

According to The Sun, Amber refused to film scenes with her then-ex Dan Edgar after they split.

However, the pair got back together and she was accepted back onto the show. Series 25, which kicked off from September 2019, saw Amber back on the cast list.

Following their on-screen row during the TOWIE Christmas Special, Chloe Sims took to Twitter to blast Amber: “I understand someone sacked for disrespectful behaviour needs to keep up in the press and keep relevant on the show but please stop using me for this now.”

OH NO: The Only Way is Essexmas 2019 cast are set for “agg” in the Christmas special!

Amber Turner: The Only Way is Essexmas

Although Amber was sacked back in early 2019, lo and behold the blonde bombshell is back on our screens in TOWIE’s Christmas special.

In true Chrimbo spirit, she and Chloe Sims had another blazing row over Dan Edgar.

Viewers of the Christmas episode clearly had enough of the women fighting over Dan. One took to Twitter and said: “Just get Amber Turner off our screens already.”

Are Amber and Dan still together?

Yes, Amber Turner and Dan Edgar are still together. Although many fans of the show, as well as many of their friends, suggest that the pair shouldn’t be together.

By the looks of things, Amber and Dan’s relationship is getting more serious. The pair could well end ups settling down together.

But, it doesn’t look like TOWIE viewers are convinced: “u can live together all u like amber, he’s still gonna cheat on you lool.”

OMG: Meet the Celebrity Coach Trip 2020 cast: Gogglebox stars to TOWIE’s finest!

CATCH UP WITH THE ONLY WAY IS ESSEXMAS ON THE ITV HUB NOW.