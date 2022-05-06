











Following the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, media attention is once again on the romantic relationship between Jason Oppenheim and Chrishell Stause.

The beginning of Selling Sunset’s new series finally confirmed the much-awaited announcement that Chrishell and Jason are an item in real life. While the two have been good friends since the start of the Netflix reality show, they got romantically involved at some point during filming of the show. The two dated for some time and broke up in late 2021.

But with every reality series, fans have been wondering whether their relationship was real or staged for the cameras. Jason and Chrishell have finally addressed their romance and we have all the information you need.

Was Chrishell and Jason’s relationship real?

During the Selling Sunset season 5 reunion, Jason addressed his relationship with Chrishell and insisted that there was “a lot of love” between them and said that there is still “a lot of love” after their split.

The reunion’s host Tan France asked the Oppenheim Group co-founder whether their romance was purely for the cameras of the reality series.

Jason explained: “I hesitate to answer that question. I don’t want to give it any credence. That’s like asking me if the Earth is flat. It’s a stupid question to me. I don’t feel the need to explain to people that…”

He got very emotional as he struggled to hold his emotions, while newcomer Chelsea Lazkani chimed in: “You’re going to make me cry. I’ve never seen Jason sad.”

Jason then continued: “There’s a lot of sadness and loss. I think watching the show made it more difficult,” Jason says after composing himself. “It brought it all back up. It’s been a few months, but I’m still just going through stuff. There was a lot of love between us and there still is. I still care about her very much. This has been a very difficult break-up.”

You can see his response from the preview video below.

Chrishell and Jason’s relationship started as a friendship

In December 2021, Chrishell addressed their break-up on Instagram, explaining why the two had called it quits.

“I have tried to embrace the world I have found myself in and that includes being open and honest about my relationships. It felt scary and terrifying knowing that it may not end in what society deems a success and what I am ultimately looking for,” she wrote in a since-deleted post. “But after many long heartfelt talks, I am choosing to see it as a success no matter what label is attached to it publicly.”

“Jason was and is my best friend, and other than our ideas for family ultimately not being aligned, the amount of respect and love we have for each other will not change going forward.”

In her memoir, the Selling Sunset star said that Jason supported her through her past break-ups and the foundation of their romance was built on each other’s trust and support as friends.

Instagram images hint their relationship was real

Chrishell and Jason made their relationship Instagram official during their trip to Greece and Italy.

Chrishell was the one to hint at their romance when she shared a snap with the whole group and captioned her post: “The JLo effect.”

As keen fans know, Jennifer Lopez was pictured with her partner Ben Affleck in Italy as they enjoyed a romantic getaway to places like Positano and Capri.

After they returned from their vacation, Chrishell and Jason made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in Los Angeles.

Moreover, Just Jared shared a series of PDA snaps of the hot pair from an outing in West Hollywood.

Guess this should be more than enough for fans to believe that their romance, even though short-lived, wasn’t just for the likes of the Netflix reality show.

