Was 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch vaccinated and how did he die?

December 16, 2021
Helen Williams

TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé is a real fan favourite when it comes to reality TV shows. Couples are brought together from all over the world after meeting online. The couples all initially say they have sparks online with one another, but whether they make it through the 90-day process before being allowed to get married is another kettle of fish.

Viewers get to follow the journeys of Ed, Usman, Lisa, Darcy and many more familiar faces on the show. Sadly, it’s been confirmed that one 90 Day Fiancé star has passed away in 2021. Here’s more on whether Jason Hitch was vaccinated.

Who was Jason on 90 Day Fiancé?

90 Day Fiancé viewers were introduced to Jason Hitch and Cassia Tavares during season 2.

The couple met on Facebook and Jason was based in Spring Hill, Florida, while Cassia was in Curitiba, Brazil.

Jason, 38, and Cassia, 23, were together from 2014 until their divorce in 2018. Cassia got remarried in 2021 and Jason sadly passed away in December 2021.

Was 90 Day Fiancé star Jason Hitch vaccinated?

Jason Hitch died at 45 years old on Tuesday, December 14th, according to TMZ.

The news was confirmed by Jason’s sister who said that he was unvaccinated.

TMZ added that they were told that “Jason’s family was able to be with him when he died and held his hand in his final moments“.

What was Jason Hitch’s cause of death?

Jason Hitch’s cause of death is currently unclear but TMZ reported that Jason’s sister, Shannon, said that he: “died from complications of COVID-19 and perhaps other factors“.

Jason passed away in a Florida hospital and the family have said that they’re unaware of any preexisting medical conditions.

A Facebook post said to be written by Jason’s father, Ron, reads: “Lt Jason W. Hitch passed away tonight at 10:40 p.m. (Dec 14th). He went to find Jesus and feel the warmth of God’s heaven. Thanks for your prayers.

