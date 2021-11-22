Where did Wayne Bridge place on I'm A Celebrity in 2016?











As of November 21st, 2021 I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is officially a-go and the famous campmates have set up shop at Gwrych Castle in Wales. Ready to take on challenges, Bushtucker trials and three weeks of eating the bare minimum, the contestants include Richard Madeley, Snoochie Shy, Frankie Bridge, Arlene Phillips and more.

Frankie Bridge said during her I’m A Celeb intro video that all she really wants to achieve is to place higher than her husband did on the show back in 2016. So, let’s take a look at how Wayne Bridge did during his stint on I’m A Celebrity back in season 16.

Who is Wayne Bridge?

Wayne Bridge was born on August 5th, 1980, in Southampton and was signed as a trainee footballer at 16 years old.

Throughout his football career, he played for England as well as various clubs including Southampton, Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham United.

Wayne can be found on Instagram with over 260k followers @waynebridge03. By the looks of his account, he’s certainly a family man as he writes that he’s traded up regular nights out with the boys for beers and facemasks in the bath in 2021.

Wayne’s was on I’m A Celebrity in 2016

While Frankie Bridge expressed her concerns over living in the castle and eating testicles, her husband’s already been there and done it.

His wife, Frankie, said: “So, my husband Wayne bridge did the jungle back in 2016. he came about fifth so I’m like I have to at least come fourth, I just have to beat him a little bit just so that he can’t be like ‘I did better than you’ for the rest of our lives“.

Back in 2016, Wayne said on I’m A Celeb that he wanted to make his three children and his wife proud. He also said he “wasn’t the bravest” when it came to bugs and “didn’t like going out of his comfort zone” but he managed to place eight on the show. Scarlett Moffatt was the I’m A Celeb winner of Wayne’s season.

Wayne also appeared on SAS Who Dares Wins in 2019

Following I’m A Celebrity in 2016, Wayne’s reality TV appearances didn’t stop there. He was announced as a contestant on SAS: Who Dares Wins in 2019.

Wayne went on to win the first-ever series of the show which saw him trek the El Morado glacier in Chile.

It looks like Frankie has got her work cut out on I’m A Celebrity season 21 if she wants to beat her husband’s records.

Speaking to Channel 4 in 2019, Wayne said: “Competitiveness always comes out, that’s natural, I don’t like to be beaten. I like to always complete the task that’s put in front of me.“

