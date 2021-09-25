We found Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox on Instagram!











Gogglebox is back with a brand new series in 2021. Season 18 kicked off on Friday, September 17th on Channel 4. From the Malone family to Jenny and Lee, Mary and Giles and Ellie and Izzi, there are many families of Gogglebox that viewers have become well acquainted with over the years.

Abbie and Georgia are another Gogglebox duo. So, let’s find out more about the best friends – their ages, jobs, pets and more via Instagram.

Who are Abbie and Georgia from Gogglebox?

Abbie and Georgia are best friends from Durham who have appeared on Gogglebox since 2018.

The northern girls joined during season 12 and six seasons later they’re still a part of the Gogglebox family along with the Siddiqui family, Sophie and Pete and many more.

Abbie is 20 years old while Georgia is 21. The duo of has Gogglebox viewers in fits of laughter judging by Twitter. During season 18 episode 2, viewers got to see Abbie demonstrate her French language skills. One person wrote: “Abbie and Georgia’s conversation’s actually leave me speechless… how do you think Paella is from France or Italy“.

Meet Gogglebox’s Abbie on Instagram

Gogglebox star Abbie can be found on Instagram @abbiieelynn with almost 4,000 followers.

Abbie Lynn has been taking to the ‘gram since 2016 and often posts snaps of herself having drinks out with friends, her outfits and much more. By the looks of her page, she and Georgia go ‘out out’ on the regular.

The Gogglebox duo also has a joint Twitter page @abbieandgeorgia with over 1.5k followers.

Is Georgia on Instagram, too?

Yes, Georgia Bell is also on Instagram @georgbell_ with 4,120 followers.

Georgia writes in her IG bio that she’s 21, in a relationship with boyfriend Josh, a hairdresser and a dog mama to an adorable Staffordshire bull terrier. Georgia’s pup, Vinnie, even has his own Instagram page.

Georgia first took to IG in 2016 and everything from her pets to her prom has been posted. Georgia and Abbie are often featured on each other’s IG pages, so they clearly hang out outside of Gogglebox filming!

