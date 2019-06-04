Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Anna Vakili is one of the first contestants to enter the Love Island villa in 2019.

As we all know by now, Anna is here to serve those Kardashian vibes.

And now, believe it or not, it looks like her sister’s even more into this whole Kim K thing.

We found Anna Vakili’s sister on Instagram, so here’s everything you need to know!

Who is Anna Vakili’s sister?

By the looks of her Instagram, Anna has one sister.

She’s tagged her sister, Mandi Vakili, in her Insta bio along with a love heart and a world emoji.

Mandi is a makeup artist and lives in London.

Are Anna Vakili and her sister close?

From scanning the girls’ Insta feeds, they look as close as sisters can get.

Both Anna and Mandi’s social media pages are covered in photos with each other and of one another!

It looks like the sisters – who could pass for twins – spend a lot of time together and even wear coordinating outfits on nights out.

View this post on Instagram Me & You A post shared by Mandi Vakili (@mandi_vakili) on May 10, 2019 at 9:29am PDT

Mandi Vakili on Instagram

Love Island ‘curvy girl’ Anna is on Instagram as @annavakili_ with around 200,000 followers!

@mandi_vakili. And her sister is on there with fewer followers at 45k as

Mandi often takes to Insta to share snaps of her impressive physique, nights out and outfit choices, of course.

Both Mandi and Anna have a clear style icon of the one and only Kim Kardashian with bodycon skirts, cycling shorts, ankle boots and square sunglasses creeping into their wardrobes.

WATCH LOVE ISLAND 2019 FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD ON ITV2 AT 9 PM.