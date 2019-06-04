Anna Vakili is one of the first contestants to enter the Love Island villa in 2019.
As we all know by now, Anna is here to serve those Kardashian vibes.
And now, believe it or not, it looks like her sister’s even more into this whole Kim K thing.
We found Anna Vakili’s sister on Instagram, so here’s everything you need to know!
Who is Anna Vakili’s sister?
By the looks of her Instagram, Anna has one sister.
She’s tagged her sister, Mandi Vakili, in her Insta bio along with a love heart and a world emoji.
Mandi is a makeup artist and lives in London.
Are Anna Vakili and her sister close?
From scanning the girls’ Insta feeds, they look as close as sisters can get.
Both Anna and Mandi’s social media pages are covered in photos with each other and of one another!
It looks like the sisters – who could pass for twins – spend a lot of time together and even wear coordinating outfits on nights out.
Mandi Vakili on Instagram
Love Island ‘curvy girl’ Anna is on Instagram as @annavakili_ with around 200,000 followers!
My drink is finished, yes. But I finished it. That’s usually what happens as soon as I get it. 😂
People: “How shallow are you?” Me: “I spent an hour trying to decide between the next two identical photos…”
The night I got a million “have u come from the gym?” remarks from men I wanted to punch in the face.
We found Yewande Biala on Linkedin! Find out about her degree, exact job spec and more…