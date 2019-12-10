Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

In December 2019 series 13 of First Dates is well underway. Episode 1 of the series kicked off from November 12th on Channel 4.

First Dates episode 5 aired on Monday, December 10th which saw a load of new singletons ready for a first date. Some had never been on a date before in their lives and others had taken every date they’ve had back to the bedroom!

Claudia and Chris went on a date in the First Dates restaurant in episode 5. So, let’s get to know Claudia: Instagram to current beau!

First Dates: Claudia Wright

Claudia Wright was one of the datees on episode 5 of First Dates.

The blonde bombshell hails from Preston but now lives in London.

The 26 years old works as a PR executive and explained to First Dates barman Merlin that she’s very picky when it comes to men.

Claudia said:

My dating life can probably be described as sleeping diagonally in my bed and not shaving my legs for six months.

First Dates: How did Claudia’s date go?

Claudia was matched with salesman Chris for her First Date.

“Teeth, nice arms and face” were Claudia’s top three most important things in a partner.

Chris strolled into the First Dates restaurant and was immediately described by Fred Sirieux as “Action Man” so it looked like Claudia’s prayers were answered.

Things seemed to go along OK between the pair until talk turned from “top banter” to tattoos.

Claudia revealed: “I’ve got ‘Forever Young’ on my arm and a boy’s name ‘Harry’ on my body”.

She then revealed that the ‘Harry’ tattoo was on the inside of her bottom lip. Claudia also joked that she wanted about ten children in the future which was the final nail in the coffin for Chris.

Chris said:

Certain boxes she ticked and some she didn’t. I think what put me off was the kids, the tattoo.

First Dates: Meet Claudia on Instagram

Social butterfly and all-round ball of fun Claudia is on Instagram as @iamclaudiawright with near on 7,000 followers.

Claudia describes herself in her Insta bio as an: “Model/Actress/Entrepreneur.” She also has her own website where she regularly blogs.

By the looks of her Instagram, Claudia is very much loved up with a new boyfriend in 2019!

