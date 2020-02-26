Harry Redknapp was crowned King of the Jungle in 2018 and now it looks like he’s the king of Dorset, too, in his new ITV docu-series Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer.
The footballing legend and his wife, Sandra, have lived a luxurious life on the Dorset coast for a number of years alongside their bulldogs, Rosie and Barney.
Episode 1 of the new series kicked off on Wednesday, February 19th 2020 at 8 pm.
So, where is Harry Redknapp’s favourite fish and chip shop? We find out in episode 2!
Where is Harry’s favourite fish and chip shop?
Episode 2 of Harry Redknapp’s Sandbanks Summer saw Harry, Chris Kamara and John Barnes have some lunch at a fish and chip shop.
Harry selected his favourite place to tuck into fish and chips – Chez Fred in Westbourne Village, Bournemouth.
Footballing legend Harry opted for Haddock and a ‘wally’ AKA a sweet gherkin, so we can imagine that’s one of the best things on the menu.
Visit Chez Fred
Anyone heading to Sandbanks or the surrounding area can get to Chez Fred pretty easily, it’s a ten-minute drive from the beach.
The Chez Fred address is 10 Seamoor Rd, Westbourne, Bournemouth BH4 9AN. It’s safe to say they probably do offer top-notch food as Chez Fred has 4.9 out of 5 stars on Google reviews.
Chez Fred has an extensive menu including cod, haddock, hake, plaice and red gurnard.
