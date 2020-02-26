Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Celebs Go Dating is the Channel 4 dating show we all know and love, if not for its romantic element then for the comedy value.

Celebrities getting tipsy with regular folk as their dates – what could possibly go wrong? Episode 1 of the brand new 2020 series kicked off from Monday, February 24th.

Amy Childs, Liv Bentley, James Lock and Amy Hart make up just some of the celebrities taking part in series 8.

We found Matt from Celebs Go Dating 2020 on Insta – so, let’s get to know Amy Child’s date.

Celebs Go Dating: Meet Matt Terry

Matt was introduced during series 8 of Celebs Go Dating as both a date for Amy Childs and Olivia Bentley.

However, it turned out that it was Essex girl Amy that wanted to go on a second date with personal trainer Matt. Episode 2 saw Amy pie Scotsman Ross for the buff Essex boy!

The second episode of the series saw Matt do his best to get some banter going with him saying: “Ask me anything!”

Meet Matt on Instagram

Personal trainer and nutrition plan provider Matt isn’t shy of a selfie or two from the looks of his Instagram page.

The Essex-based trainer also clearly loves a good progress pic in the gym, showing off his gains.

Matt’s got some seriously impressive before and after photos going on which shows he’s more than just the standard gym buff.

Aside from lifting weights like there’s no tomorrow, Matt clearly has a soft side as he enjoys a post or two with his mum.

Celebs Go Dating: Matt’s fashion

If there’s anything else that Matt’s bossing, as well as the gym, it’s his outfit choices on the ‘gram.

It seems that he’s well into his men’s fashion, donning garments from the likes of The Couture Club, ASOS and BoohooMAN.

Follow the Celebs Go Dating star under the handle @telboy_fit where he has over 4,000 followers.

