We found Mountain Vets patients Odin and Thor on Instagram!

Mountain Vets is a brand new show to the BBC in 2019. The BBC Two show kicked off from Friday, November 15th at 8 pm.

The six-part-series takes a look at the lives of Mountain Vets living in a very special part of Ireland.

From litters of puppies being born to cows in a bad way, the Mountain Vets are always on hand for any kind of animal emergency.

So, let’s get to know Mountain Vets patients Odin and Thor – they’re even on Instagram!

Mountain vets: Odin and Thor

Episode 5 of BBC Two’s mountain vets saw two Norther Inuit dogs take a trip to the vets.

Odin who is longhaired and Thor who has different coloured eyes were causing a bit of fuss in the waiting room.

Once they went in to see the vets about Thor’s sore on his foot, it turned out that it wasn’t anything too serious. The vet administered a shot of antihistamine as he thought Thor could be allergic to something such as grass seed.

How are Odin and Thor famous?

Odin and Thor’s owners, William Sr and William Jr, explained in episode 5 of Mountain Vets how the dogs are very famous. They played the Direwolves in the world-renowned TV series Game of Thrones.

Game of Thrones was filmed local to where the father and son duo live with their dogs.

The Northern Inuit dogs have appeared at ComicCons, in Time Magazine and National Geographic.

The dogs provide a healthy income stream for their owners and even have their own social media account. William Jr said: “They’re very valuable but they’re also priceless.”

Meet the dogs on Instagram

Odin and Thor are on Instagram as @got_direwolves. They have around 32,000 followers. As you can imagine, the canines’ Insta is pretty much made up of gorgeous shots of them in and amongst the Irish countryside.

Their bio reads: “We acted on HBO’s Game of Thrones as Summer & Grey Wind.”

The stunning dogs have their own website too, as well as a Facebook page and their own Twitter account (@GoT_direwolves).

