Take Me Out has become something of a staple on ITV in 2019. For nine whole years Paddy McGuinness has been shouting “no lighty, no likey” at a group of single ladies.

The show, which kicked off in 2010, sees one single man come down in a lift, reveal himself to 30 single women and have the chance of getting picked by one of them.

If there are two people by the end of it that like each other then they get to head off to the isle of Fernando’s – which is more than likely a holiday to Tenerife.

Meet Nathan from Take Me Out episode 2

Series 11 episode 2 brought Nathan Esson down the Take Me Out lift.

And it looks like he was attempting to rap his way to a date…

Nathan is 25 years old and comes from Luton.

Nathan Esson is Mr Luton!

Yep, that’s right. Nathan is Mr Luton himself.

The handsome chap was a runner up in the Mr British Isles competition in 2018, too.

Now, in 2019, he’s swapping the catwalk for the stage of Take Me Out and we doubt he’s lacking in the confidence department.

Is Mr Luton on Instagram?

Yes, Nathan is indeed on Instagram. The 25-year-old has over 1,500 followers and can be found under the handle @nate_es.

By the looks of things, Nathan enjoys nothing more than heading out to Ibiza for a good old party and posing for the odd selfie or two.

He also features a fair few modelling photos on his Instagram account. The winner’s prize for the Mr British Isles competition is £2,000 plus a modelling and promotional contract. And although it seems that Nathan didn’t manage to bag top spot, he’s clearly perfecting his poses on social media.

