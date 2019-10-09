We found Rhythm and Flow's D smoke on Instagram: Audition blew the judges away!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Rhythm and Flow is back on Netflix with a whole new host of auditionees oozing confidence and spitting clever lyrics.

Grit and determination seasons the competition with many of the contestants hungry for success after tough life situations. The auditions kicked off in Los Angeles with T.I, Cardi B, Chance The Rapper and Snoop Dogg on the judging panel.

Up for grabs on Rhythm and Flow is a $50,000 prize as well as a live performance on Spotify’s Rap Caviar live. So, let’s get acquainted with a rapper from episode 1, D Smoke…

Who is D Smoke?

Around three-quarters of the way through episode 1, viewers are introduced to Inglewood, California resident D Smoke.

Club Nightingale was the venue where the 33-year-old blew the judges away.

After a rough childhood, where his father went to prison, D Smoke had been through a lot in his younger years.

However, on his father’s return to the family household, when D Smoke was nine, things turned around and he and his three brothers applied themselves, either going into music or academia.

Today he teaches Spanish and music recording. You can see some of his art online via YouTube and SoundCloud.

What did the judges make of D Smoke?

Rapper TI seemed to have dollar signs in his eyes as he watched D Smoke’s audition and said: “I thought it was incredibly different for you to incorporate Spanish in your art. As an executive, that shows me another stream of revenue.”

Chance The Rapper said that he liked the structure of the song while Cardi B made a quip about D Smoke’s outfit choice and said he looked like he could be mopping the floors.

However, she enjoyed his bilingual performance so much that she added that he could write songs for her if he wanted to.

Snoop Dogg then tried his best to intimidate the rapper and said: “You’re strong, I like that part of you.”

D Smoke, of course, made it through to the next round of the competition.

Meet the rapper on Instagram

D Smoke is on Instagram as @dsmoke7. He has just nine posts on the social media site but a good following of over 7,700.

As well as photos of himself, D Smoke has posted videos of himself playing the piano on Insta showing that he really is multi-talented.

The rapper and teacher is also on Twitter under the same handle with around 900 followers.

