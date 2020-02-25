Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Channel 4 dating show Celebs Go Dating is back in 2020!

Series 8 of the hit show kicked off from Monday, February 24th with each episode airing on weeknights at 9 pm.

Amy Childs, Olivia Bentley, Dean Gaffney, James Lock, Amy Hart and Malique Thomson-Dwyer are all looking to find some luck in the love department with the help of matchmakers Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.

Roped into an awkward three-way date in episode 2 was Celebs Go Dating star Ross.

Celebs Go Dating 2020: Meet Ross

Appearing in season 8 of Celebs Go Dating was Scotsman Ross.

Tall, dark and handsome, the dating show guest was clearly someone Amy Childs was attracted to as she went on a date with him during episode 2.

Ross is on Instagram as @rossmcgeough10 with around 750 followers.

SURELY NOT: Did James Lock go to prison? Celebs Go Dating

Amy and Ross’ ‘nice’ date

Episode 2 of Celebs Go Dating 2020 saw the celebrities go on a triple date. Amy chose to date personal trainer Matt and Ross.

Amy said to Ross: “You’re so nice, you’re so nice. It’s nice being nice, you’re a nice guy.”

Amy continued: “Ross is so nice, but at the same time Matt has a banging body.”

She then proceeded to ask Ross to “get his body out”.

Amy peeked down his shirt and remarked: “Nice.”

Will Amy see Ross again?

At the end of their triple date, Amy chose to go on a second date with Matt.

Matt is apparently more Amy’s “usual type” and the pair had a smooch at the end of the date.

In reply to his polite pie from Amy, Glasgow lad Ross said: “No hard feelings.”

SEE ALSO: How many kids does Amy Childs have?

WATCH CELEBS GO DATING WEEKNIGHTS AT 9 PM ON E4

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK