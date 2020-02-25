Channel 4 dating show Celebs Go Dating is back in 2020!
Series 8 of the hit show kicked off from Monday, February 24th with each episode airing on weeknights at 9 pm.
Amy Childs, Olivia Bentley, Dean Gaffney, James Lock, Amy Hart and Malique Thomson-Dwyer are all looking to find some luck in the love department with the help of matchmakers Anna Williamson and Paul C Brunson.
Roped into an awkward three-way date in episode 2 was Celebs Go Dating star Ross.
Celebs Go Dating 2020: Meet Ross
Appearing in season 8 of Celebs Go Dating was Scotsman Ross.
Tall, dark and handsome, the dating show guest was clearly someone Amy Childs was attracted to as she went on a date with him during episode 2.
Ross is on Instagram as @rossmcgeough10 with around 750 followers.
Amy and Ross’ ‘nice’ date
Episode 2 of Celebs Go Dating 2020 saw the celebrities go on a triple date. Amy chose to date personal trainer Matt and Ross.
Amy said to Ross: “You’re so nice, you’re so nice. It’s nice being nice, you’re a nice guy.”
Amy continued: “Ross is so nice, but at the same time Matt has a banging body.”
She then proceeded to ask Ross to “get his body out”.
Amy peeked down his shirt and remarked: “Nice.”
Will Amy see Ross again?
At the end of their triple date, Amy chose to go on a second date with Matt.
Matt is apparently more Amy’s “usual type” and the pair had a smooch at the end of the date.
In reply to his polite pie from Amy, Glasgow lad Ross said: “No hard feelings.”
