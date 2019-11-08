We found Stephanie from Escape to the Chateau: DIY - see Chateau de Lalande now!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Channel 4’s Escape to the Chateau: DIY sees abandoned ruins turned into beautiful homes, wedding venues and pretty much anything else you can think of.

Series 3 of the show airs in 2019 and many properties oozing romantic French charm are featured on the programme.

Episode 10 of the series saw Stephanie fixing up her French Chateau alongside mummy Isobel. Their property looks like something out of a fairytale with peacocks roaming the grounds.

We found Stephanie from Escape to the Chateau: DIY, so let’s get to know her a little more!

Who is Stephanie from Escape to the Chateau: DIY?

Stephanie Jarvis is the woman in charge of French Chateau, Chateau De Lalande.

The 16th-century Chateau was in need of a fair few repairs and Stephanie is the lady who’s transformed the building.

Chateau De Lalande is located in Berrichonne in the Indre department of Centre-Val de Loire and Stephanie bought the property fourteen years ago.

Meet Stephanie Jervis on Instagram

If you’re after an inside look at the whimsical life of what it is to be a Chateau doer-upper then following Stephanie on Instagram is probably a good idea.

Stephanie has 6,300 followers on Instagram and you can follow her, too, @stephanieejarvis.

The Escape to the Chateau star describes herself on Insta as a “Chatelaine and vlogger of chateau life”, Stephanie regularly creates video diaries of the progression and goings-on at the Chateau.

See Chateau de Lalande now

Season 3 episode 10 of Escape to the Chateau: DIY saw Stephanie convert her old stable into a studio for the launch of her art weekends.

However, this didn’t come about without its issues, the whole process was stressing Stephanie’s mum, Isobel, out. And Stephanie’s friend Oliver, who was to run the art weekends, ended up at the wrong Chateau de Lalande!

From its Instagram page, it looks like Chateau de Lalande has pretty much come together.

You can follow the goings-on at the stunning property via its Insta page – @chateaudelalande and its website here.

