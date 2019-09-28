We found the bar that makes Helen Mirren cocktails - Graham Norton Show!

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The Graham Norton show has been running for over 12 years now, starting in 2007 on the BBC.

The 26th series of the show kicked off from Friday, September 27th at 10:35 pm with an array of famous faces on the red sofa.

Jack Whitehall, Ru Paul, Simon Reeve and Helen Mirren appeared on our screens for the first episode of 2019 as well as musical duo Alphabeat.

Drag queens, genealogy and adventure documentaries were just some of the topics spoken of on the show.

But, Helen Mirren’s cocktail was another talking point that no-one really expected!

Helen Mirren’s cocktail

Somehow the subject of a cocktail created in Helen Mirren’s honour was brought up during the first episode of The Graham Norton show series 26.

Quite comically, the cocktail is called a ‘Helen F***ing Mirren’ and the actress has tried one herself.

According to the bar’s Instagram page, “The Helen F***ing Mirren is created using Belle Isle Moonshine honey habanero moonshine, house-made Crescent Vodka Earl Grey tincture and topped with a Belle Isle Moonshine habanero lollipop.”

Pal’s Lounge New Orleans and Helen Mirren

The subject of Helen Mirren’s cocktail was brought up on the red sofa and Graham asked Helen: “Talking of America, Helen, was this in Nevada where you found your cocktail? Did you walk into this bar by accident?”

Helen explained how her stepson runs a bar in New Orleans named Pal’s. She said: “He has a cool little neighbourhood bar in New Orleans called Pal’s.”

She continued: “In Pal’s, because they knew of my connection with Rio, they created the Helen F***ing Mirren.”

You can visit the Pal’s Lounge website here. As well as the Helen Mirren cocktail, Pal’s also have a range of other speciality cocktails including the Hindenberg, Vivian Ward and the Jalisco Cooler.

What other bars does Helen’s step-son own?

Helen also mentioned on The Graham Norton show that her step-son runs a bar named One Eyed Jacks in New Orleans.

She said: “My step-son, Rio, who was taken to the Vauxhall Tavern later became an owner of bars. In one of his bars in New Orleans, One Eyed Jacks, he has drag shows.”

One Eyed Jacks is listed as a nightclub in New Orleans Lousiana, you can visit their website here.

WATCH SERIES 26 OF THE GRAHAM NORTON SHOW FROM FRIDAY SEPTEMBER 27TH AT 10″35 PM ON BBC ONE.

SUBSCRIBE AND READ THE NEW REALITY TITBIT MAGAZINE HERE