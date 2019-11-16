We found the school Max and Harvey went to - here's how they got famous!

Finally, Helen’s five years of bingeing on RHOA are finally paying off. When she's not watching TV or writing about it, she enjoys working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs - they’re called Zeus and Nola if you wanted to know.

Adding a bit of spice to our screens in 2019, Simon Cowell decided to switch things up with the X Factor – Celebrity!

In Simon’s switcharoo, he decided to drop the idea of ordinary people achieving their dreams and went for a celebrity version of the show, instead.

Many auditioned for The X Factor: Celebrity including Hayley Hasselhoff, Ricki Lake, Martin Bashir and more.

From their ‘When Will I Be Famous?’ rendition to week 3’s Macklemore ‘Can’t Hold Us’ cover, singing duo Max and Harvey have been impressing the judges and viewers alike.

So, where did Max and Harvey go to school? Where are the boys from?

Who are Max and Harvey?

Max and Harvey, 16, are identical twins who are taking part in The X Factor: Celebrity 2019.

The boys found fame through lip-syncing songs on Musical.ly (now TikTok).

Following that, they had their own documentary aired on CBBC in 2017 ‘My Life: Max & Harvey‘. In 2018 Max and Harvey were given their own CBBC show, Fear Of Missing Out (FOMO).

The twins have also released their own music prior to The X Factor: Celebrity, they released their first single, ‘One More Day in Love’ in December 2016.

Where did Max and Harvey go to school?

By the looks of things, Harvey and Max went to school in Yateley, Hampshire.

The boys haven’t confirmed themselves which school they went to, but after a cheeky tag from Yateley School, it looks like that’s where they went.

Yateley School, which teaches over 1500 students aged 11 – 16 and has a sixth form, was called a “good school” by OFSTED 2018.

Max and Harvey were probably less interested in school, though, and more interesting in becoming internet sensations and singing their little hearts out. In a 2016 interview, the boys said they started singing aged eight.

Very proud of Max and Harvey and the amazing work they're doing – Bestival looks epic! https://t.co/ddfrgNauDk and https://t.co/UDjnveHKqi. — Yateley School (@yateleyschool) October 31, 2017

Max and Harvey are pretty much social media superstars, so it’s hard to miss their online presence.

The twins have been posting to Instagram since 2016 – when they were just 13 years old!

Follow the pair on Instagram @maxandharvey where they have one million followers.

The boys, who hail from Sandhurst, Berkshire, also have their own separate Insta pages. Follow Max @helloimmax and Harvey (@andiamharvey) here.

