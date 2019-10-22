We found True Love or True Lies' Charlie on Insta: Meet the season 2 contestant who recently transitioned

Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The second series of MTV’s True Love or True Lies has officially hit our screens as of October 22nd.

It’s the show where the audience can get involved as day by day the couples are scrutinized and their relationships, questioned.

The 2019 cast has been dubbed one of the “most diverse” and what’s more? Danny Dyer is narrating the show and his daughter, Love Island legend Dani Dyer, is the programme’s new host!

Charlie and Chloe are one of the eight couples ready to either love or lie their way to the cash prize. Let’s get to know True Love or True Lies season 2 contestant Charlie!

True Love or True Lies: Who is Charlie?

Charlie is one of 16 contestants taking part in series 2 of True Love or True Lies.

He and Chloe say they first met in the female toilets of a club in Glasgow and became best friends.

Charlie transitioned from female to male. And the pair began a relationship from September 2018.

When Charlie spoke of his transition during episode 1 of the MTV show, the rest of the cast, including Aussie pair Kory and Emily, said they would never have guessed.

Meet Charlie on Instagram

True Love or True Lies season 2 star Charlie is on Instagram as @charlieallan164.

He has over 11,000 followers on Instagram and a whopping 37,000 on Twitter.

Charlie only has 27 posts on his Instagram page with the oldest one dating back to 2018. He often takes to social media to share a selfie or two, as well as the odd photo of his adorable cat, Steve.

Is Chloe on Instagram?

Yes! Chloe is also on Instagram. The True Love or True Lies contestant is on Insta @_chloenicoll.

She has over 550 followers and it doesn’t look as though she’s on Twitter.

Chloe certainly looks like she enjoys a good night out from her Insta feed!

