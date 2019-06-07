Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Love Island 2019 is officially on!

The show started on June 3rd 2019 on its home of ITV2.

Lucie Donlan is this year’s surfer girl and she’s serving looks every episode!

Here’s where to get Lucie’s lightning bolt swimsuit from Love Island episode 5…

Love Island: Lightning bolt swimsuit

Episode 5 saw Lucie show off her fantastic figure in a ‘Saved by the Bell’-Esq swimming costume.

You can bag yourself one here from fashion brand Halla x Halla.

Halla x Halla describes its pieces as ‘Nordic swimwear inspired by the tropics’.

The ‘rave’ swimsuit will set you back 90 euros which is around £80.

You can also get a two-piece in the same design, too!

Purchase the top and bottoms online for a total price of £80.

I Saw It First x Love Island

The Love Island 2019 girls have sported many stunning looks on the show.

A real mixture of cut out swimsuits, mesh skirts and triangle bikinis have featured with every Islander looking fresh from head to toe.

I Saw It First is in partnership with Love Island this year and you can shop each of the girl’s wardrobes online here.

Buy Love Island 2019 swimwear

The hit ITV2 show has seen a variety of beach looks including many inventive swimming costumes and creative bikinis.

Amber Gill sported a strappy purple two-piece and turned heads. You can pick up something similar from Missguided.

Molly Mae’s exact baby pink bikini is available to buy on I Saw It First for around £20.

Head over to I Saw It First to get swimwear like Molly Mae’s black strappy number.

