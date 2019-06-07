Love Island 2019 is officially on!
The show started on June 3rd 2019 on its home of ITV2.
Lucie Donlan is this year’s surfer girl and she’s serving looks every episode!
Here’s where to get Lucie’s lightning bolt swimsuit from Love Island episode 5…
- Why is everyone talking about Sherif from Love Island’s feet?
- Buy Molly Mae’s black dress from Love Island episode 5!
- Top tips from the Food Unwrapped lunch special
Love Island: Lightning bolt swimsuit
Episode 5 saw Lucie show off her fantastic figure in a ‘Saved by the Bell’-Esq swimming costume.
You can bag yourself one here from fashion brand Halla x Halla.
Halla x Halla describes its pieces as ‘Nordic swimwear inspired by the tropics’.
The ‘rave’ swimsuit will set you back 90 euros which is around £80.
You can also get a two-piece in the same design, too!
Purchase the top and bottoms online for a total price of £80.
Where is Lucie’s swimsuit from? I need it in my life!! @LoveIsland #loveisland #swimwear
— Steph Wood (@Stephrah) June 7, 2019
I Saw It First x Love Island
The Love Island 2019 girls have sported many stunning looks on the show.
A real mixture of cut out swimsuits, mesh skirts and triangle bikinis have featured with every Islander looking fresh from head to toe.
I Saw It First is in partnership with Love Island this year and you can shop each of the girl’s wardrobes online here.
Buy Love Island 2019 swimwear
The hit ITV2 show has seen a variety of beach looks including many inventive swimming costumes and creative bikinis.
Amber Gill sported a strappy purple two-piece and turned heads. You can pick up something similar from Missguided.
Molly Mae’s exact baby pink bikini is available to buy on I Saw It First for around £20.
Head over to I Saw It First to get swimwear like Molly Mae’s black strappy number.
WATCH LOVE ISLAND FROM MONDAY JUNE 3RD AT 9 PM ON ITV2.
What’s up with Anna Vakili’s teeth? The Love Island contestant comes under fire on Twitter