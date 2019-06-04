Journalism graduate and sparkling new addition to the Reality Titbit team. When she's not busy writing about all things telly related she’s most likely at the cinema, eating pizza or planning a trip away somewhere sunny.

We all know that Love Island stunner Yewande Biala has both brains and beauty, with the 23-year-old working as a full-blown scientist.

But what does her job actually consist of and what qualifications does she have?

Find out everything about Yewande’s scientific career here…

What is her degree?

It’s clear that for a career in science you need to have a pretty decent degree, and Yewande has two of them!

The 23-year old graduated with a First Class Honours degree in Biotechnology from the Athlone Institute of Technology in November 2016.

And she didn’t stop there, in 2017 the science whizz went on to gain a Masters Degree in Pharmaceutical Quality Assurance and Regulation from the Dublin Institute of Technolgy – impressive!

What is her actual job?

We all know that Yewande is a scientist, but what does that actually look like in action?

Well, it turns out from her Linkedin that the 23-year-old works as a Quality Assurance Specialist in Bristol at a big biopharmaceutical company.

This means she is responsible for overseeing the operations involved in quality standards for designing, conducting, recording and reporting data of a pharmaceutical drug.

Will she go back to her job after Love Island?

Yewande is still listed as a Quality Assurance Specialist at her current place of work.

So, it seems like she might have just taken some time off to appear on the show!

She could very well be following in the footsteps of Dr Alex, who took a sabbatical to appear on Love Island last year (2018), and then returned to his job in the NHS once the show was over.

So, will Yewande continue her career in science after she leaves the island? Only time will tell!

