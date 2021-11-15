Wendy Osefo's Onyi candle line cost and scents explored











The Real Housewives of Potomac season 6 kicked off in 2021 with many regular cast members returning including Ashley Darby and Gizelle Bryant. The show also welcomed some newcomers to the Bravo franchise including Mia Thornton.

Wendy Osefo first appeared on the Bravo show back in season 5 which aired in 2020. So, let’s find out more about Wendy Osefo’s candle line, from the cost of the candles to the scents and what other products Wendy is selling in her homeware brand.

Screenshot: Get a Full Tour of Dr. Wendy Osefo’s Perfectly Decorated Potomac Home | RHOP

Wendy Osefo launches a candle line

Wendy Osefo wouldn’t be the first, and she certainly isn’t the last, real housewife to launch a home decor company.

The Bravo housewife is actually the third among her Potomac co-stars to launch a candle line.

By the looks of Wendy’s Instagram page for Onyi Home Essentials, she launched the brand in Fall 2021.

How much do Wendy’s candles cost?

A quick browse of Wendy’s Onyi Home Essentials website and the range of products and costs are all available to see. The brand features reed diffusers, room sprays and candles.

Standard candles on the site cost $45.95 while a deluxe luxury candle costs around $100.

Room spray comes in at $27.95 and reed diffusers cost $49.95.

The different candles available on the Onyi website include IYOM, KING, FITZ, CAPRI, ONYI AND ZEN-WEN.

Each candle has a top, middle and base scent. The KING candle features top notes of Cedarwood, middle notes of White Tea and base notes of Soku Lime.

Wendy’s net worth explored

As well as being a mother, Wendy Osefo is a TV personality, a political analyst, a doctor and a businesswoman.

Following the launch of her Onyi Home Essentials brand, her candles all sold out, so it appears that her business has gotten off to a great start.

Wendy has an estimated net worth of $1.5m in 2021. Comparing net worths to the rest of the RHOP cast, Robyn Dixon’s comes in at $3m, Gizelle’s is estimated at $4m, Ashley’s is at $5m and Karen Huger tops everyone with an estimated net worth of $10m.

