Meet Wes O’Dell, Below Deck season 9's new deckhand











If the Below Deck season 9 trailer is anything to go by, fans are in for a treat in 2021 as the tensions look to be high aboard My Seanna. Captain Lee Rosbach is replaced and then returns, some regular faces make an appearance for season 9 while there are also tonnes of newcomers to the Bravo show, too.

Wes O’Dell is one of the new season 9 crew members, so let’s get to know more about the Below Deck newbie…

Meet Wes O’Dell

Below Deck regulars Eddie Lucas, Captain Lee and Rachel Hargrove are joined in season 9 by some new faces including Wes.

Wes is set to embark on a romance during the show and, by the looks of things, the season isn’t going to be plain sailing. At one point during the trailer he says: “I don’t know what the f*** I’m doing.“

The Below Deck star lists himelf as ‘single’ on his Facebook page and writes that he’s from Charlotte Amalie in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Wes’ career

Wes O’Dell is joining the My Seanna crew as a deckhand and he’s certainly got the experience to be onboard the ship judging by his Facebook page.

The Bravo star’s bio states that he’s been a Captain at “Classic Cruises of Newport – Home to Schooner Madeleine & Rum Runner II” and “New Horizons & Breakaway Charters“, a First Mate at “Nightwind II Charters” and an owner and operator of “Nightwind II Charters“.

His first job listed on Facebook dates back to 2013, so Wes has been in the boat game for many years now.

Meet Wes on Instagram

Wesley can be found on Instagram with almost 1k followers @sailingwes.

His first IG post dates back to 2012 and the majority of his content is boat or water related, so it’s clear that Wes is passionate about the sea.

He also posts photos of his friends, family and some great-looking food!

