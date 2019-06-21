Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

Amy Hart has certainly been a character on Love Island 2019.

Her romance with Curtis Pritchard has been melting the heart of the nation day by day but whether it will last – well, only time will tell.

Amy clearly loves to get dolled up on the show and the 27-year-old has a lot of practice given her career choice.

The Sussex girl works as a glamorous long-haul air hostess!

So, which airline does Amy from Love Island work for? Here’s everything you need to know.

Love Island: What airline does Amy work for?

Previous to entering the Love Island villa Amy worked as an air hostess for British Airways for nine years.

The stewardess clearly fits the role of the job given her smiley nature and glam look.

As well as working as an air hostess, Amy took part in beauty pageants since she was 21.

She has the title of Miss United Kingdom under her belt, which she won in the Miss Beautiful International pageant.

Amy Hart on Instagram

From the look of Amy’s social media, she is living life to the max as an air hostess!

It looks like being part of cabin crew is a lot more than showing passengers the emergency exits as Amy takes snaps all over the world from the Maldives to Jamaica.

You can follow Amy on Instagram – @amyhartxo.

The blonde bombshell has almost 500,000 followers and even has a blue ‘verified’ tick on Instagram!

Will Amy return to her job after Love Island 2019?

According to a report from The Sun in May 2019, Amy handed in her notice with British Airways before entering the Love Island villa.

Amy apparently threw in the towel as an air hostess in order to pursue a career as a reality TV star.

Perhaps all of those Gemma Collins references were for a reason!

WATCH LOVE ISLAND EVERY DAY EXCEPT SATURDAY AT 9 PM ON ITV2 FROM JUNE 3RD.