What channel is Temptation Island on? Time, catch-up and episode guide!

Temptation Island sees four couples at pivotal moments in their relationships take on one of the most difficult social experiments seen on TV.

The couples, who hail from the US, are as prepared as they can be to let their other halves mingle with 24 other single people.

A remake of the reality TV series that first aired in 2001, Temptation Island is back with its original host, Mark Walberg and a brand new stunning location.

The couples and the ‘temptations’ all live together on a paradise island – the perfect setting for romance to blossom – and put the strength of their relationships to the test.

Considering the drama that’s about to go down on the 2019 remake of the show, this certainly isn’t one to miss. Now, to watch the show you’ll need to know what channel Temptation Island is on…

What channel is Temptation Island on?

Temptation Island originally aired on USA channel USA Network. However, the show is being broadcast in the UK in August 2019 on E! Entertainment.

You can watch the show from August 4th on the E! Entertainment channel. The channel number for Sky TV subscribers is 123 and for Virgin Media customers, it’s 156.

Freesat and Freeview users, unfortunately, don’t receive the E! Entertainment channel.

Can I watch the show on catch up?

Temptation Island airs on Sundays and Mondays at 9 pm. Episode 1, ‘Temptation Begins’, starts on Sunday, August 4th.

Unfortunately, if you miss an episode of the 11-episode series E! online doesn’t provide a catch-up service.

However, you can watch the episodes online via Amazon Prime Video. The show comes at a cost on Amazon Prime, though, priced at around £2.50 per episode.

Meet the Temptation Island couples

The four brave couples taking part in Temptation Island are Javen and Shari, John and Kady, Karl and Nicole, and Evan and Kaci.

The couples are placed in separate parts of the island – one for the men and one for women. Then 12 single men join the girls while 12 single ladies join the guys. This sounds like a recipe for disaster to us!

The single girls include Tara, Rachel, Morgan, Kayla and Erica. While the single men include Scott, Tyler, Val, Roman, Jon and more. See all the ‘temptations’ on the Temptation Island Instagram page.

WATCH TEMPTATION ISLAND ON SUNDAYS AND MONDAYS FROM AUGUST 4TH AT 9 PM ON E! ENTERTAINMENT.

