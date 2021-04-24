What did Charlotte Crosby say about What Happened to Your Face? Channel 5 drama explained











Charlotte Crosby has released a statement following TV show What Happened to Your Face airing on Channel 5 in April 2021. Let’s take a look at what she said and what the episode was about.

Charlotte Crosby is a reality TV star known the world over. The 30-year-old rose to fame on MTV show Geordie Shore. Right from the off, Charlotte’s personal life was often featured in the press including her relationships with Gaz Beadle, Max Morely and Joshua Ritchie.

The Channel 5 episode not only speculated on Charlotte’s surgery journey but also detailed her ectopic pregnancy and congenital symmastia. Dubbing her ‘rubber-lip Charlotte’ and ‘plastic-looking Charlotte’, What Happened to Your Face features Anna Williamson, Jordan Davies, Lizzie Cundy and Nick Fox as commentators on other celebrities’ appearances.

Screenshot: What Happened to Your Face Charlotte Crosby – Channel 5

What Happened to Your Face episode 2: Charlotte Crosby

New Channel 5 show, What Happened to Your Face, kicked off from Thursday 15th April 2021.

The series takes a look at the changing faces of celebrities including Simon Cowell, Madonna and Charlotte Crosby.

Episode 2 aired on Thursday, April 22nd at 10 pm.

Charlotte Crosby responds to the Channel 5 episode

Following the episode airing on Channel 5, Charlotte took to social media to address the fact that her face had been dissected on national TV.

Charlotte wrote that on announcement of the programmes’ commission, her agent was “appalled” and that neither her, nor her agent wanted the show to run.

The programme included the opinions of cosmetic surgeons and reality TV experts with many of them saying to Charlotte to lay off the surgery and another adding: “Be you and be happy“.

Twitter responds to the What Happened to Your Face episode

Given the current movements of #BeKind and the recent deaths of reality TV stars including Nikki Grahame and Caroline Flack, many Twitter users took to the internet to express their disappointment at seeing the What Happened to Your Face episode.

One person Tweeted: “Channel 5 promoting mental health then showing a documentary, ripping apart Charlotte Crosby for her appearance.. it’s sad that after what happened to Caroline Flack, nothing seems to have changed“.

Another said: “between Zac Efron and Charlotte Crosby everyone really decided that people’s mental health surrounding their appearence really means nothing, huh. We’re supposed to be better.”

If I was a celeb and had to deal with the shit Charlotte Crosby and Zac Efron are dealing with this week… I’d spontaneously combust. Since when is it ok to attack someone because of their effing face! Do we realise (collectively) how ridiculous and disgusting that is? Wtff. pic.twitter.com/JI7XUkPjCS — Aisha B (@loveaishab) April 24, 2021

