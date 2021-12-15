Exploring what TOWIE’s Gatsby said about Chloe and Courtney











TOWIE is back in 2021 with not one, but two Christmas episodes. The festive celebrations will air on December 15th and 16th at 9 pm on ITVBe and viewers are in for a Christmastime treat as it appears that there’s drama coming from all angles in the show’s preview clip.

Amy Childs, Harry Derbidge, James Lock, Diags, Chloe Sims, Amber Turner, Dan Edgar and the rest of the cast are back. Saffron looks like she’s turning on the Christmas lights, Diags could have finally found love, Chloe and Pete are making a pact and there’s a whole lot of tension between Gatsby and the girls. Here’s a look at why the trio has an issue. What did TOWIE’s Gatsby say about Chloe and Courtney?

TOWIE’s Christmas party is full of drama

Christmas means one thing on TOWIE and that’s that some familiar faces are all going to be getting together for the festive season at a huge lavish party.

Speaking of Chloe Meadows and Courtney Green, Gatsby said that the pair had “betrayed his trust” and “let him down” in the past.

Gatsby’s girlfriend, Dani, is also involved in drama of her own as there are questions surrounding a supposed kiss with Roman being asked by Pete, Lockie and Gatsby…

Gatsby, Chloe and Courtney come face to face

Once Gatsby, Chloe and Courtney were reunited on TOWIE, things didn’t get off to the best start as Chloe said: “You mocked our failures publicly on social media“.

Attempting to remind Gatsby of his Tweet, Courtney added:”…hashtag karma comes in weird ways?“

Gatsby replied: “Ok, ok, ok” during the episode preview, seemingly agreeing with what the women were saying.

What did TOWIE’s Gatsby say about Chloe and Courtney?

Despite Courtney relaying Gatsby’s Tweets on TOWIE, his “karmacomes in weird ways” hashtag doesn’t appear on his Twitter feed, nor do any other Tweets between Gatsby Chloe or Courtney, so they may have since been deleted.

Chloe said: “…you laughed in our face at our failures, what kind of nasty person laughs at someone’s failures?”

It’s implied that Gastby was rude about Chloe and Courtney on social media, but because the Tweets may have been removed, it’s unclear exactly what he said.

There are past Tweets from Gatsby that show him bringing out a birthday cake for Chloe Meadows on old episodes of TOWIE, so it’s clear that the two were once friends, however, it’s unclear whether the trio will make up in 2021.

