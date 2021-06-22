What did Karl say on The Bachelorette? How he alienated the whole cast and got eliminated!











On reality TV shows such as The Bachelorette there’s always that one stand-out character whose time on the show will be remembered for seasons to come.

By the looks of season 17, Karl Smith is that guy – but he may not go down in history as one of the most-liked Bachelorette contestants!

From pumping himself up by shadowboxing to having all the other contestants turn against him, Karl’s time on the show was really quite bizarre.

Meet Karl Smith

Karl Smith is a 34-year-old motivational speaker who hails from Miami, Florida.

He was one of the 30 contestants on The Bachelorette season 17 featuring Katie Thurston, however, he was eliminated during week 3.

According to Karl’s ABC profile, “he loves to have a good time, and more specifically, make it a good time for everyone around him” however, it didn’t seem that this translated on The Bachelorette!

What did Karl say on The Bachelorette?

It was a steady stream of events that led to Karl’s elimination on The Bachelorette. However, the drama began during episode 2.

Karl spoke to Katie alone during the rose ceremony and said:

“I don’t know if you ever really do have doubts. Because, looking around, I don’t really know if everyone’s being 100% transparent… in the house. I don’t know specifics, I don’t want to get into all the details without having all the details but I know that there are some people that don’t have the best intentions.“

Katie asked for him to expand on any details or an example he might have and Karl replied:

“I feel like you’ve already been through a lot, I don’t want you to stress about that. I’m just letting you know, I want you to stay vigilant ok? Can you just believe me when I tell you I have your best interests in mind? You can trust me.“

The accusations of people not being authentic sent shockwaves throughout the group and resulted in Katie being in tears.

Karl gets eliminated

During the rose ceremony in week 3 (June 21st 2021), Mike P interrupted the proceedings and told Katie that the group as a whole they think that what Karl said wasn’t the truth.

He added: “As a unit, that’s what we feel you need to hear“.

Katie admitted that she’d actually planned on keeping Karl that evening but after the group’s opinion, sent him home.

It was safe to say that Karl didn’t gain himself the best reputation while on the show, many viewers took to Twitter to voice their opinions on him.

