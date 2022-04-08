Forget what Kathy said about Kyle, fans ask why Lisa's mediating the two













Following in the footsteps of The Real Housewives of Orange County, New York, DC, New Jersey and Atlanta, The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills premiered in 2010. RHOBH has produced some of the most hilarious viral memes including Taylor Armstrong’s cat meme and some of Bravo’s biggest stars were original cast members on the show such as Lisa Vanderpump.

From the gated communities in the OC to the ladies sunning themselves on the Jersey Shore, the Real Housewives franchise encompasses women from all over the US and the world and captures their luxurious lives so that Bravo, Peacock and Showmax viewers can binge-watch the seasons in awe. RHOBH is back in 2022 for season 12, so let’s find out more about the beef between sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards.

RHOBH S12 trailer reveals Kathy said something about Kyle

April 7th saw the release of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 12 trailer.

During the trailer, Lisa Rinna can be seen mediating sisters Kathy Hilton and Kyle Richards. In a snippet from the show, Lisa says: “You said some things about this beautiful sister of yours… I’m sorry Kathy, you’re not going to get away with it.“

Kyle can be seen crying and says to Kathy: “I feel like you hate me or something. How could you say those things?“

Kathy responds: “Kyle, Kyle, Kyle…” to her sister.

I want to know what Kathy said about Kyle that is soo bad #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/V4Lxk8OE5w — stem bimbo 💅 (@xxxpensiveb) April 8, 2022

Kathy and Kyle’s beef goes way back

Kathy Hilton’s debut on RHOBH saw her manage to navigate the world of reality tv without a hitch when it came to conflict with her cast mates. However, it seems that filming with family is something that’s an issue for the Richards, Hilton sisters.

In 2021, Kyle said to US Weekly that she and her sister, Kim, are back on speaking terms after having conflict in the past. Kyle and Kathy have also had their fair share of beef in the relationship which goes back to times before Kathy joining RHOBH.

Prior to appearing on RHOBH together, Kathy and Kyle had a feud that spanned years. As per The Sun: “Their feud began around 2010 when Kathy’s husband, Rick Hilton, didn’t make Kyle’s spouse, Mauricio Umansky, a partner in his real estate firm.“

The two also had a falling out back in 2015 over a TV series inspired by their mother called American Woman. Kathy got lawyers involved when it came to the TV show which was Kyle’s business venture.

The two looked to be on better terms in 2021. Speaking of her sister at the RHOBH season 11 reunion, Kyle said: “I’ve always said my sister is hysterical, she is a practical joker... We’re all so different.“

But, Kathy added as mysterious comment at the reunion: “No-one knows the real Kyle, you see.“

Fans say Lisa Rinna is always in the middle of the sisters’ drama

After observing what’s to come in RHOBH season 12 from the trailer, many fans of the show have taken to Twitter to ask questions about why Lisa Rinna has plonked herself in the middle of the Hilton, Richards sisters’ drama yet another time.

One fan tweeted: “Why is Rinna always inserting herself in Kyle & her sisters drama? First with Kim, now with Kathy, and why is no one calling her out about it?“.

Another wrote: “How does Rinna think it’s her place to call out Kathy about Kyle and Kathy’s issues? Stay the hell out of other peoples family matters. It’s not something anyone else needs to be involved in.“

Another RHOBH fan suggested that some juicy family details could be on their way in season 12, tweeting: “The way Kathy says “Kyle…Kyle” in the RHOBH trailer makes me believe we’re going to get a whole lot of family backstory this season.“

Kyle needs someone to fight her battles and Rinna is just thirsty and bold enough. She did it for Kyle against Kim and now she’s doing it against Kathy. #rhobh pic.twitter.com/lSHRY7ZaTc — the reality is (@therealityispod) April 7, 2022

Rinna's cheshire grin at stirring up Kyle and Kathy's always-dormant but never-really-gone conflict is CHILLING #RHOBH pic.twitter.com/67FbXcvWFl — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 7, 2022

Rinna is always getting in the middle of family drama and Kyle’s dramatic a** let’s her do it every time. We saw the same thing play out with Kim. Kyle must be trying to run Kathy off the show. #RHOBH — material gwrol (@BaddieLambily) April 8, 2022

