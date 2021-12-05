What did I’m A Celeb’s Naughty Boy say to Zayn Malik in 2015?











I’m A Celebrity contestant Naughty Boy has been voted in for trial after trial on the 2021 show. He’s taken part in Gross Vegas, The Cells Of Hell, Gruesome Gargoyles and many more challenges. The music producer has been voted in for so many trials on series 21 so far that viewers are beginning to wonder if the UK public has a reason for giving him such a tough time.

Naughty Boy considered leaving the ITV show just days after being in The Clink in the first few episodes, however, he chose to stick it out alongside Arlene Phillips, David Ginola, Danny Miller and the rest of his jail mates. Naughty Boy has probably faced more fears than he ever imagined on I’m A Celebrity so far. Let’s find out more about the reason viewers are suggesting that Naughty Boy keeps being voted in for trials – what did he say to Zayn Malik in 2015?

Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! BridTV 6654 Introducing your 2021 Celebrity Campmates! | I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! 901229 901229 center 22403

Why is everyone voting for Naughty Boy?

When Naughty Boy initially entered the castle, he was placed into The Clink with the rest of his team and it looked as though living in a castle prison wasn’t his idea of fun and he began talking about wanting to go home.

The reasons for everyone voting for Naughty Boy in for almost every trial could be due to the public wanting to see him squirm because he didn’t want to be in the castle.

Alternatively, once Naughty managed to get through one trial, the public may have wanted to see their favourite pushed to face his fears again.

One I’m A Celeb fan Tweeted that they vote for Naughty boy because they want to see him crowned this year’s winner: “Love watching @NaughtyBoyMusic doing these trials, we don’t vote because we don’t like you, we vote because we love watching you“.

Read More: Who is I’m Celeb star David Ginola’s girlfriend, what’s the age difference?

Screenshot: I’m A Celebrity 2021 episode 11 – ITV

What did I’m A Celeb’s Naughty Boy say to Zayn Malik in 2015?

Another theory for Naughty Boy being constantly voted for trials is to do with a 2015 Twitter spat between him and some members of boyband One Direction. One person Tweeted that Naughty Boy is being voted for by 1D fans that can’t let the feud go.

Back in 2014, it appeared that Naughty Boy and Zayn Malik were good friends and after Zayn left One Direction, he and Naughty Boy were set to launch his solo career. However, judging by a 2015 Tweet for Zayn, this turned pear-shaped between the two.

Zayn Tweeted: “@NaughtyBoyMusic you fat joke stop pretending we’re friends no one knows you .“

As per Capital FM, Zayn may have Tweeted insults to Naughty Boy as he thought the music producer was responsible for a video leak. However, it was later confirmed that Naughty Boy didn’t leak any videos.

Speaking to The Sun, Naughty Boy said that he thought Zayn had been hacked.

people are voting for naughty boy because he had beef with louis and zayn in 2015 and im here for it 😂😭😂😭😂 — Meg♡ (@finelinemegx) December 4, 2021

Naughty Boy and One Direction in 2021

Naughty Boy also had Twitter beef with Louis Tomlinson on Twitter.

It’s currently unconfirmed whether Naughty Boy and One Direction patched things up following the Twitter feuds.

Naughty Boy defended Zayn’s decision to leave 1D on Celebrity Juice in 2015 but it seems that Zayn’s Tweet came after Naughty Boy’s Celebrity Juice appearance. It doesn’t appear that the men have publicly announced that they’re friends again since, so their friendship status in 2021 is unclear.

See Also: Does Matty Lee have a partner or is the I’m A Celeb star single?

Bringing up some bad memories seeing Naughty Boy. I hold grudges #ImACeleb pic.twitter.com/eSJBS8qjmL — Emma🧣 (Taylors Verison ) (@emmasincenewy) November 21, 2021

WATCH I’M A CELEBRITY… GET ME OUT OF HERE! ON ITV DAILY AT 9 PM

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK