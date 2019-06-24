Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

If there’s one place your world can be turned upside down in seconds, it’s in the Love Island villa.

While the Islanders pair up and fall in love after days of knowing one another, the show is made to test their relationships to the limits.

Newcomers arrive to throw spanners into the mix, challenges are set up to cause extreme jealousy and public polls can get happy couples crushed.

However, episode 18 of Love Island 2019 saw an Islander sabotage his own blossoming relationship – with no intervention of the ITV bosses whatsoever!

So, what did Tom say to Maura on Love Island? Was Maura’s freak-out warranted?

Love Island: Maura and Tom

Maura and Tom’s ‘love’ story on Love Island is much like any other on the ITV show.

Maura instantly fancied Tommy Fury when she first entered the villa, but after being pied off for Molly Mae she carried on in the competition as a singleton.

Tom and Jordan then entered the villa, took Maura and Anna out on dates and thus Maura was given a second chance at love in the villa.

At first, the pair weren’t convincing anyone that they liked each other but after Tom’s effort to be a confident, dominant man he looks to have turned Irish lass Maura’s head.

In episode 18 Tom took Maura up to the terrace and out of nowhere went in for a snog.

What did Tom say to Maura on Love Island?

Everything seemed peachy for the pair, with Maura finally getting some action after her time of being single.

It was announced that Maura could spend the night in the hideaway with a boy of her choice and she, of course, picked Tom.

The energy in the villa hit an all-time high as Maura and Tom readied themselves for a night together.

But then as soon as things went up they quickly came back down.

Michael said: “She might be all talk” to the boys, insinuating that Maura – who comes off very sexual – may not want to get it on with Tom in the hideaway so quickly.

Maura overheard Tom say to the boys:

It’ll be interesting to see if she is ‘all mouth’ or not.

He then repeated the comment to Maura’s face who replied that it was a “D****ead comment” and told Tom to “F*** off” and to go and “F*** himself”.

Viewers took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Tom’s comment and comedian Russell Kane even weighed in on the action on Aftersun.

What happens in Love Island episode 19?

According to Iain Stirling episode 19 of the show will see “the wheels come off”.

Expect fireworks between Maura and Tom as she continues to be disgusted with his comment.

At the rate episode 18 went, we’d expect Maura to stay in the hideaway alone.

And the episode airing June 24th will see a recoupling take place leaving both Arabella and Yewande at risk.

