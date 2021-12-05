









The Great British Baking Show Holidays is back for a fourth season in 2021. It’s time to bring out the icing sugar and whack on an apron because the festive season is here and that means one thing – lots of cooking and baking. Bringing some serious Christmassy-ness to Netflix, the show dropped on the streaming service on December 3rd.

The Great British Baking Show Holidays is made up of a Christmas and a New Year episode which features regular GBBO judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood. Matt Lucas, Tom Allen and Noel Fielding are on hosting duty. Here’s a look at what the winners of The Great British Baking Show Holidays win…

The Great British Baking Show | Holidays Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6764 The Great British Baking Show | Holidays Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ipvv92eesbY/hqdefault.jpg 905022 905022 center 22403

The Great British Baking Show Holidays cast 2021

Taking part in the festive special in 2021 are former Bake Off stars Rosie Brandreth-Poynter, Jamie Finn, James Hillery and Ruby Bhogal.

During the Christmas episode, the four competitors have the task of creating a festive classic – panettone – as well as illusion cakes.

Christmas breakfasts, roast turkeys, cola ham and all the trimmings and many more illusion cakes were created on the show, but there could only be one winner.

Read More: Does Noel Fielding have a wife and how many children does he have?

Screenshot: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix YouTube

What do the winners of The Great British Baking Show Holidays win?

Winners of The Great British Baking Show, or The Great British Bake Off in the UK, don’t win a cash prize after all their weeks of hard work.

They win the title of ‘Britain’s best amateur baker’ and, more often than not, the winner of the show will go on to have a career in baking following their win. Former winners of the show, such as Nadiya Hussain, have gone on to release cookbooks and have their own TV shows.

The winners of The Great British Baking Show: Holidays gets to revel in the fact that they’ve won the show, not once, but twice. But, there’s still no cash prize involved.

Screenshot: The Great British Baking Show: Holidays Season 4 | Official Trailer | Netflix YouTube

Where are the winners of The Great British Baking Show Holidays now?

The first-ever series of The Great British Bake Off aired all the way back in 2010. Over the past 10 years, the show has had many winners.

The show has also had four holiday specials. Season 1 of the Christmas themed show was won by Paul Jagger, season 2 saw Jane Beedle win the show and the season 3 champion was Briony May Williams.

Paul currently does live baking events and is still baking at home, too, looking at his IG page. He writes in his bio that he’s on his “post GBBO bread journey“.

Jane can be found on Instagram with around 60k followers @janebbakes. She travels up and down the UK doing baking masterclasses.

Briony has gone on to work in TV presenting on Channel 4 on Food Unwrapped. She’s also still baking and can be found on Instagram with 144k followers @brionymaybakes.

See Also: Buy Noel Fielding’s shirt from Great British Baking Show Holidays 2021

WATCH THE GREAT BRITISH BAKING SHOW: HOLIDAYS ON NETFLIX NOW

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK