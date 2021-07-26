What do they do with the cakes on Buddy vs Duff? Food Network creations' fate doesn't look good











Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman are the two men centre stage on Food Network’s Buddy vs Duff. The pair are both masters of their craft in cake making and have created tonnes of show-stopping cakes over the years.

Buddy vs Duff season 3 kicked off in 2021 which means one thing – viewers can get prepared to be blown away by some more incredible cakes. Last year, the men made fire-breathing unicorn cakes and life-size dinosaurs. In 2021, we’re talking intricate Roman chariot cakes complete with a huge horse!

Screenshot: Buddy & Duff Make Star Wars-Themed Cakes | Buddy vs. Duff | Food Network – YouTube

Buddy vs Duff season 3 explored

Buddy vs Duff first launched on Food Network in 2019.

Both Buddy Valastro and Duff Goldman had their own culinary TV shows – Buddy’s being Cake Boss and Duff’s Ace of Cakes.

The Food Network show is less of a collaboration and more of a competition between the cake masters. Each episode Team Duff goes head to head against Team Buddy in a bid to create the most impressive-looking bake.

What do they do with the cakes on Buddy vs Duff?

While the cakes certainly look impressive on Buddy vs Duff, it doesn’t seem to be a ‘thing’ to eat them.

Back in 2014, The LA Times reported that a 400-pound cake created by Buddy was thrown into the trash. The “replica of Wrigley Field was made to celebrate the ballpark’s centennial in 2014 went uneaten before it was famously trashed in a dumpster“.

It was reported that the huge cake was dumped because it had been left out all day, so perhaps it was unsanitary to eat it.

Speaking of the cake dumping, Buddy said to the LA Times: “(The Cubs) loved the cake. They felt bad those pictures of the dumpster came out, but what can you do?“

In 2021, Reality Blurred also said of the show: “It’s a gigantic waste of food“.

Are the cakes on Buddy vs Duff edible?

Anyone who has got their teeth into a season or two of Buddy vs Duff will have noticed that the cakes created on the show seem to be less taste-focused and the overall competition is based on looks.

Some viewers of the show have taken to Twitter to raise concern over the amount of cake that actually goes into the creations and how much of the construct is just cardboard and other bits and bobs.

One person Tweeted: “I wish #buddyvsduff was about cakes not engineering. Plywood, cardboard, cereal treats and modeling chocolate is not cake.“

When the amount of cake vs cardboard is taken into consideration, perhaps it’s more acceptable that the cakes are often dumped after creation!

