









Todd Chrisley and his family have been the focus of their very own reality show, Chrisley Knows Best, since 2014. Over the years, the family has garnered many fans and viewers have practically seen the Chrisley kids grow up on screen. Some things have changed for the family over the seasons, however, there’s one thing that’s guaranteed on the show and that’s lots of laughs.

From Nanny Faye volunteering at the zoo to Chase and Savannah getting each other into trouble to Todd trying out for a modelling career, there’s never a dull moment in the Chrisley household. The family clearly has done well for themselves over the years given their luxurious surroundings. So, what does Chrisley Knows Best do for a living?

How did Todd Chrisley make his money?

Todd Chrisley is a businessman and entrepreneur. He made the majority of his money through working in real estate.

However, as much money as Todd Chrisley earned earlier in his life, he also lost and declared bankruptcy in 2012 as per a 2017 report from Forbes.

Investing in property is how Todd started out, but nowadays, he likely makes the majority of his money from the Chrisley Knows Best TV show.

What does Todd Chrisley from Chrisley Knows Best do for a living now?

Following the success of Chrisley Knows Best’s first season back in 2014, the family has had their show renewed over and over and now, season 9 is airing in 2021.

Many Chrisley Knows Best viewers may wonder what Todd does day to day to earn money as he’s often seen on the show living what seems to be a leisurely lifestyle.

In an Instagram post from September 2021, Todd says to his daughter, Savannah: “I need you to have the work ethic of Oprah. My whole life, I’ve looked at Oprah and I’m like ‘that’s me, I am Oprah’… We’re here to work.“

So, the father of five has clearly instilled a strong work ethic in his children and has been an ambitious businessman in his life.

To make his living in 2021, Todd most likely makes money from advertising partnerships and his reality TV show, as well as public appearances and brand deals.

What does Savannah Chrisley do for a living?

One thing that Todd Chrisley appears to have pushed over the years is that his children should be ambitious and successful and judging by what Savannah and Chase Chrisley are up to in 2021, they seem to have caught the entrepreneurial bug, like their father.

Chase has his own candle business and can often be seen on Chrisley Knows Best coming up with new business ideas such as a kombucha brewing company.

Savannah has her own makeup brand called ‘Sassy’ and by the looks of her IG, things are going well as she advertises a Sassy advent calendar during the festive period.

