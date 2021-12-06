What does Porsha Williams’ fiancé do, what businesses does he run?











While Porsha Williams’ fans may have been disappointed that she’s no longer a cast member on RHOA, the 40-year-old is bringing her own show to screens in 2021, instead. Porsha’s Family Matters premiered on November 28th, 2021 on Bravo.

Porsha’s life, including her relationship with Dennis McKinley, was featured on the Real Housewives of Atlanta. Now, she’s in a new relationship with Simon Guobadia, and judging by Porsha’s Family Matters so far, she’s loving life bleeding her family together. The former RHOA star is now engaged to Simon Guobadia, so what does Porsha Williams’ fiancé do? Here’s more on Simon’s work life.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo BridTV 6901 The Real Housewives of Atlanta | Porsha’s Family Matters Trailer | Bravo 909948 909948 center 22403

Who is Simon Guobadia?

Simon Guobadia is a businessman. He was a reality TV star on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and is now appearing on Porsha’s Family Matters.

Simon was previously married to Falynn Pina. After talking for just a month, he and Porsha got engaged in 2021. The couple have moved pretty quick but say that they’re a great match.

Porsha’s fiancé is 17 years older than her at 57 years old.

Read More: Porsha’s Family Matters’ Simon Guobadia’s age and net worth explored

Prince Williams/Wireimage

What does Porsha Williams’ fiance do?

Porsha Williams’ fiancé, Simon Guobadia, is the CEO of SIMCOL Group.

He writes on his LinkedIn page that the group covers sectors including “Energy, Logistics, Multimedia and Hospitality“.

Simon studied accounting at university and has held the position of CEO for 15 years.

He also said on Porsha’s Family Matters that he owns restaurants and clubs. One of his nightclubs, Republic, is the venue used for Porsha’s 40th birthday party during the show. His restaurant, Simon’s, shut down in 2020 amid the pandemic, but he’s recently opened a new barbecue restaurant.

Simon’s net worth explored

During Porsha’s Family Matters, Simon can be seen throwing a party for Porsha’s birthday as well as giving her presents including a bag worth over $8,000 and perfume worth over $1,000.

Porsha’s engagement ring is reportedly worth $1m.

Simon’s net worth is estimated at $40m in 2021.

See Also: Who was Family Matters star Porsha Williams’ dad Hosea Williams II?

WATCH PORSHA’S FAMILY MATTERS ON BRAVO SUNDAYS AT 9 PM ET

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK