Regan Gascoigne’s job explains why he’s a natural on Dancing On Ice











As of Sunday, January 16th, Dancing On Ice is officially a-go and the celebrities have taken to the ice! Series 14 certainly isn’t one to be missed as professional skaters have been paired with famous faces including Bez, Rachel Stevens, Brendan Cole and many more.

The son of football legend Paul Gascoigne, Regan Gascoigne, is one of this year’s contestants. He’s been paired with professional skater Karina Manta in 2022 and the two got off to a flying start. So, let’s find out more about what Regan Gascoigne does for a job.

Get to know Paul Gascoigne’s son

Regan Gascoigne is 25 years old. He’s the son of Paul and Sheryl Gascoigne and brother to Bianca and Mason.

He was born in Welwyn Garden City but judging by Regan’s Instagram account, he’s travelled all over the world. Zanzibar, Costa Rica, Bali and the Seychelles are just some of the locations that Regan has tagged himself in on Instagram.

He has 16.2k followers on IG @regangascoigne and he’s also on TikTok, too.

What does Regan Gascoigne do for a job?

Regan is the son of a famous England footballer but he has carved out his own career path outside of that.

He’s a professional dancer but revealed that he has “absolutely no skating experience” during his first episode on the ITV series.

Regan began dancing when he was just six years old and his career has seen him go on to perform in The Nutcracker with the English National Ballet. He trained at Hammond Ballet School and also attended Tring Park Performing Arts School. He can act, sing and dance and he’s also a qualified scuba diver.

Regan is a natural on Dancing On Ice

When it came to learning to skate, Regan said he couldn’t wait to learn a new skill and his partner, Karina, commended him for his dedication.

Regan’s first performance of the show bagged him 33 points out of 40 so he started off strong on the series. He’s a favourite to win the show as per Odds Checker.

During Dancing On Ice series 14 episode 2, Regan’s dad had an emotional moment and said that he was extremely proud of his son.

