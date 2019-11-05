Fresh out of university, and now Writer at Reality Titbit. The last four years of bingeing on RHOA are finally going to pay off. When I'm not watching TV or writing about it, working out, travelling, and being a mum to two dogs fills the rest of my time.

The annual Pride of Britain Awards air on Tuesday, November 5th 2019. Celebrating its twentieth year, the awards give the UK’s unsung heroes the recognition they deserve.

Carol Vorderman is back on our tellies presenting the show and after 20 years of doing it she’s looking incredible.

Tonnes of famous faces appear on the show, either as part of the audience or taking part in giving out awards.

Simon Cowell was one of the celebrities to hand out an award during the show. But he served more as a distraction rather than anything else.

Simon Cowell’s look at The Pride of Britain Awards

Along with X Factor judge Louis Walsh and presenter Dermot O’Leary, Simon appeared on stage to give out an award during the Pride of Britain Ceremony.

But taking away from everything else that was going on, Simon strutted on stage in a very open shirt donning his new 2019 look.

Viewers of the awards show took to Twitter writing: “Wtf does Simon look like?!?!”, “Simon isn’t looking well is he?”, “No more drugs, for that man. #SimonCowell” and “Someone tell Simon it’s not Halloween anymore, he can take his skeleton costume off….oh, wait….”.

Another wrote:

Simon looks like a puppet from Thunderbirds ..whats going on?

OOH LA LA: Emily Atack dons new stylish brown hair at The Pride of Britain Awards 2019!

What did Simon Cowell look life before?

Back in his early TV days, Simon looks like a different person.

The 60-year-old has been pretty open about the cosmetic procedures he’s had over the years including botox. However, he says that he hasn’t had any invasive surgeries.

OK! Magazine reported that Simon had a non-surgical facelift in 2018 and he also mentioned having a sheep placenta facial which was “pretty out there”.

Another key aspect that looks to have changed with Simon’s face is his shiny veneers. His teeth look whiter than ever in 2019 so it’s possible that he’s recently had them redone, however, this is unconfirmed.

Pride of Britain: Simon's 2019 revamp One lifestyle change that Simon has incorporated in 2019 is hailed as 'age-reversing' and that's a vegan diet. An interview with Terri Seymour revealed that he lost two stone in six months in 2019. He said: "Everyone thought I had one of those gastric band things or whatever, but no it really was just cutting out certain things. I'm practically just eating grass right now. By the looks of things, it's probably fillers, botox, facials and drastic weight loss that play a part in Simon's new look.

WATCH THE PRIDE OF BRITAIN AWARDS ON NOVEMBER 5TH AT 8 PM ON ITV.

