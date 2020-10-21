What episode does Clare Crawley leave The Bachelorette? ABC fans share theories!

The Bachelorette returned for its new season with leading star Clare Crawley and fans are wondering when she leaves the series since a new bachelorette was teased.

Season 16 of the reality series premiered on ABC on Tuesday, October 13th, bringing back much-needed escapism in our lives.

This series has been rumoured to offer a lot of drama and twists and the first episode already proved that! As soon as they laid eyes on each other, Clare declared that she sees Dale Moss as her “husband”.

Several news reports have speculated that Clare leaves the ABC series quite early and is replaced by a new bachelorette – so when is that?

Let’s investigate.

Clare Crawley on The Bachelorette

Clare is a 39-year-old hairstylist and television personality. She was born on 20th March 1981 in Sacramento, California.

She rose to fame after she appeared on The Bachelor‘s eighteenth season back in 2014.

Clare also appeared on seasons 1 and 2 of Bachelor in Paradise, and on Bachelor Winter Games – but she left the series without finding a potential partner.

In March this year, Good Morning America announced Clare as the leading star of The Bachelorette and she is the oldest bachelorette on the series so far.

What episode does Clare leave The Bachelorette?

Some fans have speculated that Clare might leave the series in episode 3. Many have said that her stint won’t be longer than three episodes since the ABC show has already teased Clare’s early departure in their promo trailer.

The speculations are also shared by Refinery29 as the publication notes that Clare wears a dress during a huge cliffhanger in episode 2 – which is when the episode actually ends.

So, Clare might have one more appearance in the third episode before Tayshia Adams takes her place.

However, Clare’s exact departure remains unconfirmed and fans will have to continue watching The Bachelorette to find out exactly when she leaves the reality show.

My bet is that we’ll have 3 episodes of Clare before she leaves #TheBachelorette — samantha (@_samanthatucker) October 14, 2020

