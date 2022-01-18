What ethnicity are Darcey and Stacey?











Twin sisters Darcey and Stacey rose to fame after appearing on TLC’s 90 Day Fiancé, and now they have a show of their own.

We’ve already seen a lot from Darcey and Stacey, as we watched all the latest on their love lives on 90 Day Fiancé, however they decided to let fans delve more into their personal lives.

The Silva sisters are always the topic of conversation, whether it’s about their love lives or their latest surgery. Reality Titbit have explored what the TLC stars ethnicity is, and why they have gone private on social media…

DARCEY AND STACEY: TLC star’s plastic surgery in 2021 explored

Darcey and Stacey: What ethnicity are the Silva sisters?

Although they have never spoken about their ethnicity on the show, Darcey has spoken about it on her Instagram. On a post, the TLC star explained that her father, Mike Silva, is Cabo Verdean.

Cape Verde is a country in the central Atlantic ocean, with a land area of 4,033 square kilometers. Darcey and Stacey’s mother’s ethnicity hasn’t been confirmed, however there are reports that Nancy is Québécois, which would make the sisters half Cabo Verdean and half Québécois.

Behind the name of House Of 11

Darcey and Stacey’s parents are divorced, however have remained friends and great co-parents to their children. Mike and Nancy had another child together after Darcey and Stacey named Michael, however he sadly passed away after battling cancer in July of 1998.

This is reportedly where the name of the sisters clothing brand House Of 11 came from, as Michael was born on the 11th of May, and died on the 11th of July.

Their clothing brand is very successful, and they sell a variety of clothing items such as swimwear, loungewear and activewear.

TLC: Who is Ray Allen and is he related to Darcey and Stacey?

Why are Darcey and Stacey private on Instagram?

New viewers and fans of the show are disappointed that they can’t keep up with the sisters on Instagram, as they currently have their accounts on private. Those that know the sisters from 90 Day Fiancé are lucky enough to see the private accounts, as Darcey currently has 1.2 million followers on Instagram, and Stacey has 536k.

It has been reported that the sisters put their accounts on private due to the hateful comments they were receiving about their looks and their latest surgery. The comments got so bad that some users were telling Darcey that she needed to see a therapist about her addiction to surgery, which is when fans noticed that she put her Instagram on private.

Darcey’s children Aspen and Aniko are public on Instagram, where they sometimes post pictures with their mother.

