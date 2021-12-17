What ethnicity is Tarek El Moussa and who are his parents?











Tarek El Moussa is probably best known for appearing on HGTV’s Flip or Flop. He and his ex wife Christina Haack have been flipping houses together on the show since 2013. Despite their relationship breakdown and subsequent divorce, Tarek and Chrstina are still presenting Flip or Flop and the HGTV stars are setting the bar for how to be amicable.

Both Tarek and Christina have moved onto new relationships with Chrstinna engaged in 2021 and Tarek tying the knot with Selling Sunset star Heather Rae Young on October 23rd, 2021. So, let’s find out more about the pair – What ethnicity is Tarek El Moussa?

Selling Sunset | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 6540 Selling Sunset | Season 4 Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/pyuqjHr5_9w/hqdefault.jpg 898257 898257 center 22403

Who is Tarek El Moussa?

Tarek El Moussa got his real estate license at the age of 21. Since then, he’s carved out a career in the property industry and is a big name in real estate in the US.

Following the 2008 economic crisis, Tarek had to move from being a real estate salesman to flipping houses which is where he found his feet. Following this decision, he and his then-wife found fame on HGTV’s Flip or Flop.

Today, Tarek is still flipping houses and he’s bagged himself a new wife in the same work field, too.

Read More: RHOM fans shocked Alexia may meet Herman Echevarria’s ‘lover’

What ethnicity is Tarek El Moussa?

HGTV star Tarek was born in Long Beach, California in 1981. His nationality is American.

Forty-year-old Tarek was born to a Lebanese father and a Dutch mother as per a 2018 report from Country Living.

He said: “My dad was raised Catholic in the Middle East in Lebanon and then Egypt. My mom’s from Belgium and my dad moved to Europe when he was in his late teens“.

Tarek’s family explored

Tarek and Heather El Moussa’s wedding was broadcast on HGTV on December 16th, 2021, where viewers got to see some of their family members.

Both of the real estate experts’ parents were present, as well as their siblings and friends.

Many members of Tarek’s family commended her for being a great step-mother to Tarek’s children, Taylor and Brayden. As it stands, they haven’t got any kids together, but who knows what the future may hold?

See Also: How many kids does Selling Tampa star Sharelle Rosado have?

CATCH UP WITH TAREK AND HEATHER THE BIG I DO ON HGTV’S WEBSITE

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK