What happened between Katie Thurston and John Hersey?











John Hersey became a fan favorite during Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette, and fans are questioning what’s really going on between the pair…

If you’re wondering what happened with John Hersey and Katie Thurston after season 17 of The Bachelorette, then wonder no more, Reality Titbit has spilled all the tea!

Who are Katie Thurston and John Hersey?

Katie Thurston is a 30-year-old American television personality from Lynnwood, Washington.

She became recognized after featuring on season 25 of The Bachelor, where she finished in 11th place.

Katie got to lead her own season of The Bachelorette in June 2021, for a second chance in finding love.

John Hersey is a 27-year-old bartender from Pacific Beach, California.

He featured on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year, however, he was eliminated in week 2.

Fans of the show were upset after John’s departure, as he made quite the impression on viewers.

still cannot get over the fact that John did not make it past week two but Brendan and his hair are still here#TheBachelorette #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/qjaDbwmH1X — Henry Chang 🥨 (@t_witlessHen18) July 20, 2021

I know it’s been almost 2 weeks, but I still grieve John’s elimination. #bachelorette pic.twitter.com/pzn63V739J — MΛLIΛ (@kirbysaurusrex) July 1, 2021

Katie Thurston splits from Blake Moynes

Viewers across the world shipped Katie and John, so it was no wonder fans were so shocked at his departure.

During The Bachelorette season 17, Katie ended up giving her final rose to Blake Moynes.

The couple enjoyed making their relationship public, after months of having to keep it secret.

However, both Katie and Blake announced on their Instagram profiles yesterday that they had mutually decided to split.

Katie Thurston and John Hersey

Following Katie Thurston’s split from Blake Moynes, fans have started questioning if John could be back on the scene.

The pair were spotted hanging out together and even shared Instagram stories in a car, along with Katie’s friend Stephen Lovejoy.

However, Katie has since confirmed that she and John are just friends, as she captioned her Instagram photo of the two of them with: “Internet rumors lead me to this guy becoming a dear dear friend”.

This hasn’t stopped hope for The Bachelorette fans though, as viewers are still convinced that she and John will end up together following her split from Blake… only time will tell!

also wont be surprised if in the next month/s, she will be dating John cos they spend more time than Blake and Katie. I think their distance didnt help as well. — RS (@RealityStars2) October 26, 2021

