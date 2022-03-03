Here’s what happened on Wheel of Fortune as viral video has fans frustrated













Wheel Of Fortune has had its fair share of controversial moments but a recent one has left many fans frustrated at the contestants.

Many viewers dubbed it as a ‘disaster’ while others called the contestants ‘fools’. Soon after the criticism on Twitter grew, the show’s longtime host, Pat Sajak, came to the participants’ defence.

Here’s what happened on the show!

This might have been the worst two minute stretch in Wheel of Fortune history 😂 pic.twitter.com/lz6HynkkF5 — Warren Shaw 🇯🇲 (@ShawSportsNBA) March 2, 2022

What happened on Wheel of Fortune last night?

The episode that was released on March 1, 2022, featured three contestants who took as many as eight turns and 10 attempts to solve a puzzle that many thought was really easy. The contestants had to guess the alphabets to complete the phrase “Another feather _n yo_r _a_”

While the answer “Another feather in your cap,” was obvious to many viewers, it wasn’t as simple to guess for the participants. Their failed attempts left some viewers at home really frustrated.

Player Laura Machado’s wrong answers included: “Another feather in your hat,” “Another feather in your lap” and “Another feather in your map.”

On the other hand, fellow contestant Christopher Coleman couldn’t guess any of the correct letters and ended up getting bankrupt on the show.

Contestant Thomas Lipscomb, who was also Bankrupt and had to Lose a Turn during his first two times in the hot seat, guessed the letter “C” correctly but only on his third try.

Frustrated fans take to Twitter

Many frustrated viewers took to Twitter to rant about how they felt after watching the recent episode.

“A woman on Wheel of Fortune got this puzzle wrong three times. I’m yelling at the television like I’m watching a football game.”

A woman on Wheel of Fortune got this puzzle wrong three times. I’m yelling at the television like I’m watching a football game. pic.twitter.com/z97nubCC7G — Lindsay (@Rollinintheseat) March 2, 2022

“We interrupt the SOTUA to bring you this disaster from Wheel of Fortune,” joked another viewer.

We interrupt the SOTUA to bring you this disaster from Wheel of Fortune. https://t.co/U2Lusm9KtK — Scott Loring (@ChiefsChannel) March 2, 2022

Some fans compared Wheel Of Fortune to Jeopardy.

I just love that this show where ppl can’t guess a common phrase even if you give them every letter but one runs back to back with Jeopardy, where intellectuals answer incredibly difficult questions about obscure trivia from throughout human history. — Michael Leone (@MichaelJLeone) March 2, 2022

“Jeopardy is on to make you feel dumb and wheel of fortune is on to make you feel like other people are dumb it’s such a good balance,” wrote a third person.

Jeopardy is on to make you feel dumb and wheel of fortune is on to make you feel like other people are dumb it’s such a good balance — weavis (@MarketDeFarmers) March 3, 2022

However, some were quick to defend the contestants.

People are being so mean to the wheel of fortune contestants and I’m like I probably wouldn’t even remember a single letter in the alphabet the moment the camera was on me. — jennifer (@themissjenn) March 3, 2022

Host Pat Sajak defends Wheel of Fortune contestants

Addressing the Wheel Of Fortune ‘disaster’, host Pat Sajak wrote on Twitter: “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfil a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry.”

It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfill a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry. — Pat Sajak (@PatOnWheel) March 2, 2022

The host wrote an entire Twitter thread explaining what happened on the show.

In one of the tweets, he wrote: “Imagine you’re on national TV, and you’re suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be? You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for “hat.”

Pat further pointed out good-natured laughter is one thing, but mocking is totally different.

