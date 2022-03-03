Here’s what happened on Wheel of Fortune as viral video has fans frustrated

Wheel Of Fortune has had its fair share of controversial moments but a recent one has left many fans frustrated at the contestants.
Many viewers dubbed it as a ‘disaster’ while others called the contestants ‘fools’. Soon after the criticism on Twitter grew, the show’s longtime host, Pat Sajak, came to the participants’ defence.
Here’s what happened on the show!
What happened on Wheel of Fortune last night?
The episode that was released on March 1, 2022, featured three contestants who took as many as eight turns and 10 attempts to solve a puzzle that many thought was really easy. The contestants had to guess the alphabets to complete the phrase “Another feather _n yo_r _a_”
While the answer “Another feather in your cap,” was obvious to many viewers, it wasn’t as simple to guess for the participants. Their failed attempts left some viewers at home really frustrated.
Player Laura Machado’s wrong answers included: “Another feather in your hat,” “Another feather in your lap” and “Another feather in your map.”
On the other hand, fellow contestant Christopher Coleman couldn’t guess any of the correct letters and ended up getting bankrupt on the show.
Contestant Thomas Lipscomb, who was also Bankrupt and had to Lose a Turn during his first two times in the hot seat, guessed the letter “C” correctly but only on his third try.
Frustrated fans take to Twitter
Many frustrated viewers took to Twitter to rant about how they felt after watching the recent episode.
“A woman on Wheel of Fortune got this puzzle wrong three times. I’m yelling at the television like I’m watching a football game.”
“We interrupt the SOTUA to bring you this disaster from Wheel of Fortune,” joked another viewer.
Some fans compared Wheel Of Fortune to Jeopardy.
“Jeopardy is on to make you feel dumb and wheel of fortune is on to make you feel like other people are dumb it’s such a good balance,” wrote a third person.
However, some were quick to defend the contestants.
Host Pat Sajak defends Wheel of Fortune contestants
Addressing the Wheel Of Fortune ‘disaster’, host Pat Sajak wrote on Twitter: “It always pains me when nice people come on our show to play a game and win some money and maybe fulfil a lifelong dream, and are then subject to online ridicule when they make a mistake or something goes awry.”
The host wrote an entire Twitter thread explaining what happened on the show.
In one of the tweets, he wrote: “Imagine you’re on national TV, and you’re suddenly thrown a curve and you begin getting worried about looking stupid, and if the feather isn’t in your hat, where the heck can it be? You start flailing away looking for alternatives rather than synonyms for “hat.”
Pat further pointed out good-natured laughter is one thing, but mocking is totally different.
