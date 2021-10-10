









Unique Discovery show Alaskan Bush People returns in 2021 for a thirteenth season. The series has been airing since 2014 and, over the years, has followed the lives of the Brown family.

Season after season the family survives living in the Alaskan Bush battling the elements and much more. Life hasn’t always been easy for the Browns but it looks like they’re still thriving in 2021. Let’s find out more about what happened to Alaskan Bush People’s Brown family after Billy died.

Screenshot: Alaskan Bush People – Discovery

Alaskan Bush People season 13

Alaskan Bush People season 13 kicked off on September 19th, 2021 on the Discovery channel.

The season focused on how the family recovered from a wildfire that swept through North Star Ranch, but it’s not only the land that has been posing problems for the family, they all had to deal with a huge loss in 2021.

Through thick and thin, the family are sticking together in order to fulfil their dream of survival. Season 13 sees the family come back stronger than ever.

What happened to the Brown family after Billy died?

The father of the Brown family sadly passed away on February 7th, 2021. Billy was born on December 3rd, 1952 which made him 68 years old at the time of his death.

As per People, Billy passed away after having a seizure.

While the death of their father would have come as a devastating shock, the Brown family is dedicating season 13 to Billy. As per Discovery: “He was a trailblazer, and the family will strive to keep his dreams and sense of adventure alive for generations to come.“

How is Ami Brown doing after Billy Brown died?

As well as dealing with Billy Brown’s death, the Brown family also had to endure their mother, Ami, battling cancer in 2017. She’s now a stage 3 lung cancer survivor.

Ami now lives with her children Matt, Bam Bam, Bear, Gabe, Noah, Bird, and Rain, as well as her grandchildren. As per Screen Rant, following the death of her husband, Ami released a statement in 2021 “thanking her supporters for their love and prayers through such a difficult time“. However, Bear’s Instagram page has since been privatised.

The new season started with the words: “Dad always told us, one day we’d have to carry on without him. But we weren’t ready for him to go…“. However, the season is showing how the family can survive and continue their father’s legacy.

WATCH ALASKAN BUSH PEOPLE ON DISCOVERY SUNDAYS AT 8 PM

