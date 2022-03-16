7 Little Johnstons’ Alex overcame health scares, now has an origami shop













The 7 Little Johnstons are back on TLC in 2022 for an eleventh season. From Trent getting a new job to Amber going back to school and the family taking part in a foreign exchange, there’s a lot going on for the Johnstons in season 11.

The Johnstons first appeared in their own TLC show in 2015 and the series focuses on Amber, Trent and their five children, Jonah, Elizabeth, Anna, Alex, and Emma. The family also welcomed a foreign exchange student named Joose into their home in 2022. So, let’s find out more about the family as season 11 launches on March 15th…

Who is Alex Johnston?

Alex Johnston is the son of Amber and Trent Johnston. He’s the youngest member of the family.

Amber and Trent adopted Alex from Seoul, South Korea.

Alex was born in November 2005, meaning that he’ll turn 17 years old in 2022.

What happened to Alex from 7 Little Johnstons?

In the earlier days of TLC’s 7 Little Johnstons in 2015, Alex had to have surgery to have his tonsils and adenoids removed.

His mom, Amber, hoped that this would help with breathing issues he was having at night but a doctor diagnosed that he had central apnea “most likely caused from brain stem compression“.

Alex had to have brain surgery in 2017 and his parents were very apprehensive about him going into hospital but he made a full recovery.

He also previously had to have a routine MRI scan and due to complications while he was sedated, Alex stopped breathing but he recovered following the scare.

How is Alex’s health in 2022?

In 2022, Alex’s brain surgery and MRI scares are things of the past.

Nowadays he’s making his own income creating origami and he has an Etsy shop called AlexPaperCo.

Alex creates all kinds of crafts from paper including elephants, dinosaurs, pandas, bookmarks, ninja stars and more.

The 16-year-old is still living at home with his family in Forsyth, Georgia and judging by a preview of season 11, his health is fine in 2022 but he’s having some trouble at school.

Alex can be seen leaving the family dinner table in tears during season 11 when he’s asked about how school is going.

