What happened to Bill Canny on Moonshiners, where is he in 2021?

November 25, 2021
Helen Williams

Discovery Channel’s hit show Moonshiners is back in 2021 for a brand new season. Off the back of Moonshiners’ success, the show has developed multiple spin-off series that have many fans all over the world.

The Discovery show has been airing since 2011 and, over the years, the series has had many cast members come and go. Here’s more on what happened to Bill on Moonshiners…

Who’s on Moonshiners in 2021?

While some Moonshiners have passed on, such as the legendary Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton, many of the distillers are still on the Discovery show.

The Moonshiners cast in 2021 is made up of the following people as per IMDb:

  • Josh Owens
  • Mark Ramsey
  • Eric ‘Digger’ Manes
  • Tim Smith
  • Steve Tickle
  • Mark Rogers
  • Mike Cockrell
  • Jim Tom Hedrick
  • Henry Law
  • Chuck Miller
Screenshot: You Could Learn a Thing or Two From This Old School Moonshiner

What happened to Bill on Moonshiners?

Moonshiners’ Bill Canny often worked alongside Josh Owens on the show. Despite the pair’s constant arguing, they were talented at making liquor on the show.

According to IMDb, Bill Canny appeared on Moonshiners from 2012 until 2019.

Given Bill’s hefty experience in making Moonshine, it’s likely that he still continues to make liquor today, it’s just that he’s no longer on the show.

His reason for leaving the Discovery show is currently unconfirmed but it may have been due to the regular fights he and Josh had while working together.

What is the Moonshiner doing in 2021?

In 2021, it appears that Bill is still doing fine. His Facebook page shows that he’s been busy playing multiple instruments, hanging out with his girlfriend, Sara, and building houses in the past few years.

Bill is a man of many talents, as well as being a distiller, he’s a master carpenter and builder as per Discovery. So, it’s unlikely that he’d struggle to find work following his departure from the show.

It’s likely that he’s got his hands full in 2021, TV Trend Now reports that Bill is the organiser of both Moonshiners Reunion and Mountain Music Festival.

Helen Williams
After studying for her BA in Journalism at Solent University, Helen went straight into writing for GRV Media as years of binge-watching the Real Housewives of Atlanta finally started to pay off. Helen has been with the company for over five years, writing about reality TV for over three years and specialising in USA and UK content. Outside of work you’ll find her rustling up Nigella’s latest recipes, or at the beach walking her dogs. They’re called Zeus and Nola and they even have their own Instagram page!

