What happened to Bill Canny on Moonshiners, where is he in 2021?











Discovery Channel’s hit show Moonshiners is back in 2021 for a brand new season. Off the back of Moonshiners’ success, the show has developed multiple spin-off series that have many fans all over the world.

The Discovery show has been airing since 2011 and, over the years, the series has had many cast members come and go. Here’s more on what happened to Bill on Moonshiners…

Who’s on Moonshiners in 2021?

While some Moonshiners have passed on, such as the legendary Marvin “Popcorn” Sutton, many of the distillers are still on the Discovery show.

The Moonshiners cast in 2021 is made up of the following people as per IMDb:

Josh Owens

Mark Ramsey

Eric ‘Digger’ Manes

Tim Smith

Steve Tickle

Mark Rogers

Mike Cockrell

Jim Tom Hedrick

Henry Law

Chuck Miller

Screenshot: You Could Learn a Thing or Two From This Old School Moonshiner

What happened to Bill on Moonshiners?

Moonshiners’ Bill Canny often worked alongside Josh Owens on the show. Despite the pair’s constant arguing, they were talented at making liquor on the show.

According to IMDb, Bill Canny appeared on Moonshiners from 2012 until 2019.

Given Bill’s hefty experience in making Moonshine, it’s likely that he still continues to make liquor today, it’s just that he’s no longer on the show.

His reason for leaving the Discovery show is currently unconfirmed but it may have been due to the regular fights he and Josh had while working together.

What is the Moonshiner doing in 2021?

In 2021, it appears that Bill is still doing fine. His Facebook page shows that he’s been busy playing multiple instruments, hanging out with his girlfriend, Sara, and building houses in the past few years.

Bill is a man of many talents, as well as being a distiller, he’s a master carpenter and builder as per Discovery. So, it’s unlikely that he’d struggle to find work following his departure from the show.

It’s likely that he’s got his hands full in 2021, TV Trend Now reports that Bill is the organiser of both Moonshiners Reunion and Mountain Music Festival.

