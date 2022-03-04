Bobbie Thomas is back on The Today Show after sadly losing her husband













Bobbie Thomas is well known for being Style Editor on NBC’s The Today Show. The 47-year-old has been dishing out all the best style and beauty advice for over a decade and she’s appeared on many TV shows during her career including The Wendy Williams Show, The View, E! Red Carpet coverage and more.

On March 3rd, 2022, Bobbie Thomas made a return to The Today Show after some time away from her role as Style Editor due to a tragic loss in her life. So, what happened to Bobbie Thomas? Let’s find out more about why she left the Today Show and if she’s back for good on the NBC programme.

Put A Ring On It | Trailer | OWN BridTV 8782 Put A Ring On It | Trailer | OWN https://i.ytimg.com/vi/Gwvmv6-IKok/hqdefault.jpg 966626 966626 center 22403

Who is Bobbie Thomas from The Today Show?

Bobbie Thomas is a style and beauty expert as well as a fashion journalist.

She was born in Rhode Island in 1974 and graduated from the University of Idaho.

Bobbie released a book, The Power of Style, in 2013 and has had huge success as The Today Show’s Style Editor over the past 15 years.

She can be found on Instagram with 140K followers @bobbiethomas.

OMG: Minty green house is definition of Fixer Upper after Chip and Jo’s work

Photo by Craig Barritt/Getty Images

What happened to Bobbie Thomas?

In 2013, Bobbie Thomas married lawyer Michael Marion and by 2015 they had a son together named Miles.

Sadly, Bobbie’s husband passed away in 2020 at the age of 42. The Today Show reports that he died “…after spending five weeks in the ICU fighting a bacterial infection that caused his organs to fail.“

The report also added that Michael Marion had suffered an ischemic stroke a year earlier.

Six months after her husband’s passing, Bobbie was interviewed for The Today Show where she said that her pain was a connection to her late husband. Speaking on The Today Show, Hoda Kotb said of Bobbie: “I think that she’s really going through a difficult moment in life and somehow she told me she’s one of the luckiest people on Earth.”

Is Bobbie Thomas coming back to The Today Show?

Yes, as of March 3rd, 2022, Bobbie Thomas is back on The Today Show.

She took 15 months out following the passing of Michael and has returned to Studio 1A with a new mission on the NBC show.

Bobbie is launching her own project called “Dear Bobbie” in 2022 to help people who are facing challenges in life.

NO WAY: Where is Hoda Kotb from The Today Show and will she return?

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK